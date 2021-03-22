Look for a new or additional gig, job, or career? The Chanler at Cliff Walk with host a hotel and restaurant job fair reception on Tuesday, March 23.

The Chanler at Cliff Walk is hiring for the following positions;

Servers • Bartenders • Gelato Cart Attendants • Valet • Food Runners • Guest Services Representatives • Bussers • Savory Cooks • Greeters • Champagne Garden Servers

The job fair reception will take place from 1pm to 3 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm. More info, RSVP here – https://careers.hireology.com/thechanleratcliffwalk/530851/description?ref=Shared%20via%20Email&utm_campaign=Application+sent+emails&utm_source=SendGrid&utm_medium=email