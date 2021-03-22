Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Real estate sales, transactions presented by People’s Credit Union

Newport

264 Gibbs Avenue sold for $2,310,000 on March 22. This 4,387 sq. ft home has 5 bedrooms and 4.1 baths.

103 Wellington Avenue sold for $1,500,000 on March 18. This 3,525,000 home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

24 Walnut Street sold for $925,000 on March 15. This 1,844 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

24 W. Narragansett Avenue sold for $765,000 on March 16. This 1,670 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

27 Channing Street sold for $525,000 on March 19. This 1,551 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

15 Hammersmith Road #3 sold for $897,124 on March 15. This 2,693 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

10 Champlin Street sold for $827,000 on March 19. This 2,100 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

1510 Capella South Place #1510 sold for $750,000 on March 19. This 1,124 sq. fth ome has 2 beds and 2 baths.

569 Spring Street #2 sold for $590,000 on March 18. This 1,450 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

Middletown

233 Berkeley Avenue sold for $2,700,000 on March 16.This 4,200 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.2 baths.

174 Tuckerman Avenue sold for $2,275,000 on March 15. This 3,095 sq. ft home has 4 bedrooms and 3.1 baths.

5 Concord Drive sold for $536,500 on March 18. This 1,092 sq. ft home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

2 Ichabod Lane sold for $460,000 on March 16. This 1,600 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 1.1 baths.

41 Bayview Park Parkway sold for $125,000 on March 16. This 924 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

57 Bayview Park Street sold for $65,000 on March 16. This 950 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

Portsmouth

57 Atlantic Avenue sold for $749,000 on March 15. This 1,389 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

44 Coddington Way sold for $715,000 on March 15. This 2,485 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

30 Elm Street sold for $670,000 on March 16. This 2,286 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

50 Glen Road sold for $655,000 on March 17. This 2,104 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 1.1 baths.

40 Windward Drive sold for $480,000 on March 15. This 1,452 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

4 Valhalla Drive sold for $429,000. This 1,466 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

065 Third Street sold for $249,900 on March 15. This 1,056 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

1 Tower Drive #902 sold for $540,000 on March 15. This 1,365 sq. ft home ha 2 beds and 2 baths.

Jamestown

No sales, transactions to share.

Tiverton

589 Hancock Street sold for $175,000 on March 15. This 1,161 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

Little Compton

19 Goodrich Lane sold for $1,700,000 on March 16. This 3,967 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3.2 baths.