Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.
All job opportunities were posted within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Current Job Opportunities In The Newport Area
- 22 Bowen’s – RESTAURANT MANAGER @ 22 BOWENS ***SIGN ON BONUS***
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Housekeeping Attendant
- Advance Auto Parts – Rhode Island Hiring Event – Friday, March 26th
- Aerotek – Office Admin
- Amazing Superstore – Retail Sales Associate
- Aquidneck Pediatrics – Pediatric Medical Secretary
- Arends Household – Private Hands-on Caregiving Needed For Client In Newport, RI
- Assurance – Life Insurance Agent – Work From Anywhere (State License Req…
- Bar & Board – Hosts, food runners and bussers
- Bar ‘Cino – RESTAURANT MANAGER @ BAR CINO ***SIGN ON BONUS***
- Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Sales Consultant
- Best Choce Rooing – Storm Damage Expert
- Bike Newport – Development Officer
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Cart Retriever Job
- Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Facilities Assistant
- Brewer Street Boatworks – Boatyard helper
- Castle Hill Inn & The Bohlin – BANQUET SERVER, BARTENDER & HOUSEMEN @ CASTLE HILL INN & THE BOHLIN
- Caviar – Food Courier
- Chili’s – Server, Host, and To-Go Specialist
- Citizens – Citizens Banker
- City of Newport – Recreation Program Supervisor
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
- Conanicut Yacht Club – Server (Part time)
- Credentia Services – RN Nurse Aide Evaluator
- Crush Nutrition – Smoothie Bar Apprenticeship
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
- CyberCoders – Golf Course Construction Superintendent
- Davey Tree – Landscaper
- DEM – Lifeguards, park rangers, facilities attendants, and other staff
- Diligent Delivery System – Auto parts delivery drivers with your own vehicle
- Drift Cafe – Line Cook / Prep Cook
- EBCAP – Teacher Summer Learning Academy
- Embrace Home Loans – Product Owner, Sales Enablement
- Evolution Wireless – Bilingual Sales Representative
- Fairstead – Part Time Receptionist (On-site – Property)
- Family Behavior Solutions – Board Certified Behavior Analyst
- Family Dollar – ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER
- Five Below – Sales Associate – 407
- FlightLevel Rhode Island – Airport Line Service Technician – Middletown
- FoodLove Market – SOUS CHEF @ FOODLOVE MARKET
- Fusion Medical Staffing – LPN
- Gas Lamp Grille – Bartender
- Genesis Healthcare – Registered Nurse – RN Supervisor (Full Time)
- Gurney’s – Reservations Agent
- GVI Inc – Engineering Technician II – Navy – Mechanical/Electrical 181…
- Hammetts Hotel – Night Audit-part time
- Heatherwood Rehab – Scheduler/Central Supply
- Homewood Suites Newport Middletown – Housekeeper/Room Attendant
- Hotel Viking – Servers, hosts, bussers, bartenders, line cooks, front desk agents, and more
- HTH Communications – Lifeline Representatives
- Insight Global – IT Support
- J&J Materials – Inside Sales Representative
- James L. Maher Center – Psychology Assistant
- Joseph Gnazzo Co – Stone Mason, Brick Mason, Laborer
- JPS Construction & Design – Construction Laborer
- Langway Toyota – Nissan of Newport- ASE CERTIFIED TECHNICIAN
- LEIGH ShoeCase Company – Key Holder/Sales Associate
- Lifespan – Patient Access Representative
- Longwood Venues – Venue Manager: Belle Mer/Newport Beach House
- Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professional
- Lucia Restaurant – SERVER- WAITSTAFF
- Luxottica Group – Sales Associate Sunglass Hut
- Malt On Broadway – Waitstaff & Bartenders (apply within)
- Main Street Hospitality – Night Audit
- Marco’s Subs – All shifts and positions (email marcossubsri@gmail.com)
- Marriott International – Health Club Attendant
- Middletown Public Schools – Gr. 12 April Break Boot Camp Math Teacher (Anticipated Openi…
- Mikel – CONFIGURATION MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST II
- Mokka Coffeehouse – experienced baristas/counter servers, full and part-time, and experienced Kitchen staff, cook/prep full time (Apply within)
- Motel 6 – Hotel /Motel Front Desk Agent
- Mueller Reports – Property Inspector – Newport County, RI
- Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES CLERK
- Netsimco – IT Asset Management Support
- New York Yacht Club – Housekeeping
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hiring Event- March 24th- 10AM-2PM
- Newport Chiropractic Center – Billing Coordinator
- Newport Community School – Distance Learning Pod Assistant
- Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Teacher Assistant 0.8 Pre K Wilbur McMahon Schools School -…
- Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling – Craft Beer Bartender
- Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
- Newport Hotel Group – Housekeepers
- Newport Marriott Hotel – Housekeeping Positions – $13.25/hr to start
- Newport Mental Health – Medical Biller
- Newport Public Schools – Coaching Positions @ Rogers High School
- Newport Restaurant Group – SOUS CHEF @ NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP
- Newport Specialty Foods – Warehouse Associate
- Newport Sticks & Cones – Ice Cream Server/Cashier
- Ninety Nine Restaurant – Host / Hostesses
- Nomi Park – Line Cook – Nomi Park / Hiring Bonus
- OceanCliff I & II – Hotel Staff
- On Time Staffing – Trabajador de Producción
- Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center – Oral Surgery Assistant
- Peak Event Services – Entry Level Tent Installers, Laborers, Sr. Tent Installers, Finish Carpenters, and more.
- Peabody Properties – Maintenance Technician (Part-Time)
- People’s Credit Union – Business Data Analyst
- Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
- Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
- Premium Retail Services – Walmart Retail Specialist
- Progeny – Software/Hardware Integration (546085)
- ProTitleUSA – Property Title Search Specialist
- Regatta Place – Banquet Server
- Rent-A-Center- Credit Assistant Manager
- Rent Sons – Odd Jobber/Helping Hand
- RITBA – Casual E-ZPass Customer Service Representative
- Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm/Assisted Living
- Safe Harbor Marinas – Facilities Assistant (Seasonal)
- Sally Beauty Supply – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
- Salve Regina University – Academic Progress Coordinator – Salve Regina University
- Sardella’s Italian Restuarant – Food Runner / Wait Person
- ScanScape – Field Service Rep
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Self-Service Networks – Project Manager
- Shaner Hotel Group – Laundry Attendant Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
- SIG Insurance Agencies – Commercial Account Marketing
- Soft As A Grape – Assistant Store Manager
- Sol Optics – Retail Sales Associate/Keyholder
- Soliant – Newport Inpatient Pharmacy Technician Full Time
- Spout & Lentil – Food Delivery Driver
- Stop & Shop – Part-time Associate
- The Bohlin – DISHWASHER – PREP COOK @ THE BOHLIN
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Servers, bartenders, gelato cart attendants, valet, food runners, guest services representatives, bussers, savory cooks, greeters, and champagne garden servers
- The Mooring – SOUS CHEF @ THE MOORING – NEWPORT, RI
- The Newport Experience – Seasonal Banquet Supervisor
- The Reef – Host
- The Simon Companies – Grounds & Maintenance Porter
- The Smoke House – SERVER, BARTENDER & HOST @ THE SMOKE HOUSE
- The Wayfinder – Laundry Attendant
- The Vanderbilt – Roof Top Server
- Tina Stephens – Retail Apparel Manager
- Town of Jamestown – Building and Zoning Official
- Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant – Newport Marriott
- TruGreen – Landscape Laborer – Weekly Pay (Warwick, RI)
- U-Haul – Customer Service Representative
- US Department Of The Navy – TECHNICIAN
- Vacation Newport- Assistant Innkeeper
- Village Hearth Bakery & Cafe – Prep Cook / Utility Player
- Walrus and Carpenter Oysters – Oyster Bar Front of House Person
- Waterfront Bar – FOH Team Member
- Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Supervisor-Club Wyndham Bay Voyage Resort
- Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club – Grounds Team Member
- Wedding Florist – Freelance Floral Designer for Wedding Work
- West Marine – Cashier
- Zeldas – Server and Host (Apply within)
- Unknown – Experienced Carpenter
