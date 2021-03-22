Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

All job opportunities were posted within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Make sure you mention that you saw the job position on What’s Up Newp when applying!

Have a job that you’d like to see included in an upcoming job opportunities roundup on What’s Up Newp? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.