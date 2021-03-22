Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

All job opportunities were posted within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Current Job Opportunities In The Newport Area

  1. 22 Bowen’s – RESTAURANT MANAGER @ 22 BOWENS ***SIGN ON BONUS*** 
  2. Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Housekeeping Attendant
  3. Advance Auto Parts – Rhode Island Hiring Event – Friday, March 26th
  4. Aerotek – Office Admin
  5. Amazing Superstore – Retail Sales Associate
  6. Aquidneck Pediatrics – Pediatric Medical Secretary
  7. Arends Household – Private Hands-on Caregiving Needed For Client In Newport, RI
  8. Assurance – Life Insurance Agent – Work From Anywhere (State License Req…
  9. Bar & Board – Hosts, food runners and bussers
  10. Bar ‘Cino – RESTAURANT MANAGER @ BAR CINO ***SIGN ON BONUS***
  11. Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Sales Consultant 
  12. Best Choce Rooing – Storm Damage Expert
  13. Bike Newport – Development Officer
  14. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Cart Retriever Job
  15. Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Facilities Assistant
  16. Brewer Street Boatworks – Boatyard helper
  17. Castle Hill Inn & The Bohlin – BANQUET SERVER, BARTENDER & HOUSEMEN @ CASTLE HILL INN & THE BOHLIN
  18. Caviar – Food Courier
  19. Chili’s – Server, Host, and To-Go Specialist
  20. Citizens – Citizens Banker
  21. City of Newport – Recreation Program Supervisor
  22. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
  23. Conanicut Yacht Club – Server (Part time)
  24. Credentia Services – RN Nurse Aide Evaluator
  25. Crush Nutrition – Smoothie Bar Apprenticeship
  26. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
  27. CyberCoders – Golf Course Construction Superintendent
  28. Davey Tree – Landscaper
  29. DEM – Lifeguards, park rangers, facilities attendants, and other staff
  30. Diligent Delivery System – Auto parts delivery drivers with your own vehicle
  31. Drift Cafe – Line Cook / Prep Cook 
  32. EBCAP – Teacher Summer Learning Academy
  33. Embrace Home Loans – Product Owner, Sales Enablement
  34. Evolution Wireless – Bilingual Sales Representative
  35. Fairstead – Part Time Receptionist (On-site – Property)
  36. Family Behavior Solutions – Board Certified Behavior Analyst
  37. Family Dollar – ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER
  38. Five Below – Sales Associate – 407
  39. FlightLevel Rhode Island – Airport Line Service Technician – Middletown
  40. FoodLove Market – SOUS CHEF @ FOODLOVE MARKET 
  41. Fusion Medical Staffing – LPN
  42. Gas Lamp Grille – Bartender
  43. Genesis Healthcare – Registered Nurse – RN Supervisor (Full Time)
  44. Gurney’s – Reservations Agent
  45. GVI Inc – Engineering Technician II – Navy – Mechanical/Electrical 181…
  46. Hammetts Hotel – Night Audit-part time
  47. Heatherwood Rehab – Scheduler/Central Supply
  48. Homewood Suites Newport Middletown – Housekeeper/Room Attendant
  49. Hotel Viking – Servers, hosts, bussers, bartenders, line cooks, front desk agents, and more
  50. HTH Communications – Lifeline Representatives
  51. Insight Global – IT Support
  52. J&J Materials – Inside Sales Representative
  53. James L. Maher Center – Psychology Assistant
  54. Joseph Gnazzo Co – Stone Mason, Brick Mason, Laborer
  55. JPS Construction & Design – Construction Laborer
  56. Langway Toyota – Nissan of Newport- ASE CERTIFIED TECHNICIAN
  57. LEIGH ShoeCase Company – Key Holder/Sales Associate
  58. Lifespan – Patient Access Representative
  59. Longwood Venues – Venue Manager: Belle Mer/Newport Beach House
  60. Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professional
  61. Lucia Restaurant – SERVER- WAITSTAFF 
  62. Luxottica Group – Sales Associate Sunglass Hut
  63. Malt On Broadway – Waitstaff & Bartenders (apply within)
  64. Main Street Hospitality – Night Audit
  65. Marco’s Subs – All shifts and positions (email marcossubsri@gmail.com)
  66. Marriott International – Health Club Attendant
  67. Middletown Public Schools – Gr. 12 April Break Boot Camp Math Teacher (Anticipated Openi…
  68. Mikel – CONFIGURATION MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST II
  69. Mokka Coffeehouse – experienced baristas/counter servers, full and part-time, and experienced Kitchen staff, cook/prep full time (Apply within)
  70. Motel 6 – Hotel /Motel Front Desk Agent
  71. Mueller Reports – Property Inspector – Newport County, RI
  72. Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES CLERK
  73. Netsimco – IT Asset Management Support
  74. New York Yacht Club – Housekeeping
  75. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hiring Event- March 24th- 10AM-2PM
  76. Newport Chiropractic Center – Billing Coordinator
  77. Newport Community School – Distance Learning Pod Assistant
  78. Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Teacher Assistant 0.8 Pre K Wilbur McMahon Schools School -…
  79. Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling – Craft Beer Bartender
  80. Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
  81. Newport Hotel Group – Housekeepers
  82. Newport Marriott Hotel – Housekeeping Positions – $13.25/hr to start
  83. Newport Mental Health – Medical Biller
  84. Newport Public Schools – Coaching Positions @ Rogers High School
  85. Newport Restaurant Group – SOUS CHEF @ NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP 
  86. Newport Specialty Foods – Warehouse Associate
  87. Newport Sticks & Cones – Ice Cream Server/Cashier
  88. Ninety Nine Restaurant – Host / Hostesses
  89. Nomi Park – Line Cook – Nomi Park / Hiring Bonus 
  90. OceanCliff I & II – Hotel Staff
  91. On Time Staffing – Trabajador de Producción
  92. Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center – Oral Surgery Assistant
  93. Peak Event Services – Entry Level Tent Installers, Laborers, Sr. Tent Installers, Finish Carpenters, and more.
  94. Peabody Properties – Maintenance Technician (Part-Time)
  95. People’s Credit Union – Business Data Analyst
  96. Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
  97. Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
  98. Premium Retail Services – Walmart Retail Specialist
  99. Progeny – Software/Hardware Integration (546085)
  100. ProTitleUSA – Property Title Search Specialist 
  101. Regatta Place – Banquet Server
  102. Rent-A-Center- Credit Assistant Manager
  103. Rent Sons – Odd Jobber/Helping Hand 
  104. RITBA – Casual E-ZPass Customer Service Representative
  105. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm/Assisted Living
  106. Safe Harbor Marinas – Facilities Assistant (Seasonal)
  107. Sally Beauty Supply – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
  108. Salve Regina University – Academic Progress Coordinator – Salve Regina University
  109. Sardella’s Italian Restuarant – Food Runner / Wait Person 
  110. ScanScape – Field Service Rep
  111. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  112. Self-Service Networks – Project Manager
  113. Shaner Hotel Group – Laundry Attendant Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
  114. SIG Insurance Agencies – Commercial Account Marketing
  115. Soft As A Grape – Assistant Store Manager
  116. Sol Optics – Retail Sales Associate/Keyholder
  117. Soliant – Newport Inpatient Pharmacy Technician Full Time
  118. Spout & Lentil – Food Delivery Driver
  119. Stop & Shop – Part-time Associate
  120. The Bohlin – DISHWASHER – PREP COOK @ THE BOHLIN 
  121. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Servers, bartenders, gelato cart attendants, valet, food runners, guest services representatives, bussers, savory cooks, greeters, and champagne garden servers
  122. The Mooring – SOUS CHEF @ THE MOORING – NEWPORT, RI 
  123. The Newport Experience – Seasonal Banquet Supervisor
  124. The Reef – Host
  125. The Simon Companies – Grounds & Maintenance Porter
  126. The Smoke House – SERVER, BARTENDER & HOST @ THE SMOKE HOUSE 
  127. The Wayfinder – Laundry Attendant
  128. The Vanderbilt – Roof Top Server
  129. Tina Stephens – Retail Apparel Manager
  130. Town of Jamestown – Building and Zoning Official
  131. Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant – Newport Marriott
  132. TruGreen – Landscape Laborer – Weekly Pay (Warwick, RI)
  133. U-Haul – Customer Service Representative
  134. US Department Of The Navy – TECHNICIAN
  135. Vacation Newport- Assistant Innkeeper
  136. Village Hearth Bakery & Cafe – Prep Cook / Utility Player 
  137. Walrus and Carpenter Oysters – Oyster Bar Front of House Person
  138. Waterfront Bar – FOH Team Member
  139. Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Supervisor-Club Wyndham Bay Voyage Resort
  140. Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club – Grounds Team Member
  141. Wedding Florist – Freelance Floral Designer for Wedding Work
  142. West Marine – Cashier
  143. Zeldas – Server and Host (Apply within)
  144. Unknown – Experienced Carpenter 

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and serves on the Board of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and Lucy's Hearth. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.