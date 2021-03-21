Dan Snydacker, a board member and education chair of the Touro Synagogue Foundation, joins WhatsUpNewp for a videocast on Tuesday at noon to discuss the Foundation’s upcoming lecture series, particularly its opening event on April 1, which explores the rise in anti-Semitism today.

In what is arguably among the most racially charged periods in the last 50 years, the Foundation has invited David Harris, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, to talk about anti-Semitism talk about the rising tide of anti-Semitism.

Snyadacker will also talk about other upcoming lectures, and we’ll ask him for his observations on the increasing racial polarization in this country, as right supremacist groups continue to become increasingly bolden in their assaults on minorities, from Jews to Asians, blacks to Latinos.

Snydacker, who earned a PhD from Johns Hopkins University, served as executive director of the Newport Historical Society, executive director of the Pequot Library in Connecticut, and as interim Executive Director and Transition Consultant for the Westerly Library.

Watch our conversation live below at 12 pm on Tuesday.