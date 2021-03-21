Dan Snydacker, a board member and education chair of the Touro Synagogue Foundation, joins WhatsUpNewp for a videocast on Tuesday at noon to discuss the Foundation’s upcoming lecture series, particularly its opening event on April 1, which explores the rise in anti-Semitism today.

In what is arguably among the most racially charged periods in the last 50 years, the Foundation has invited David Harris, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, to talk about anti-Semitism talk about the rising tide of anti-Semitism.

Snyadacker will also talk about other upcoming lectures, and we’ll ask him for his observations on the increasing racial polarization in this country, as right supremacist groups continue to become increasingly bolden in their assaults on minorities, from Jews to Asians, blacks to Latinos.

Snydacker, who earned a PhD from Johns Hopkins University, served as executive director of the Newport Historical Society, executive director of the Pequot Library in Connecticut, and as interim Executive Director and Transition Consultant for the Westerly Library. 

Watch our conversation live below at 12 pm on Tuesday.

Frank Prosnitz

Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.