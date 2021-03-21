Nan Carolyn Barfield LaRue, a ‘feisty & sassy ole bird’ and proud Virginian, passed away on Saturday, March 20th at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Westport, MA. Born on March 23, 1937 in Newport News, VA to the late Claude E. Barfield and Lutie M. Barfield. The beloved wife of the late Clyde B. LaRue, Jr. They had 58 wonderful years before his passing in 2017.

She is survived by her brother, Claude E. Barfield, Jr. and his partner, Michael Chenoweth of Bethesda, MD. Her daughters, Linda Bohmbach and her husband, Bill of Westport, MA; Marcia LaRue of Springfield, MO and Carol Sisson and her husband, Gerry also of Springfield, MO. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nikki and her husband Sam Heveroh; Kaylee, Tyler as well as her extended family Michael Bohmbach and his fiancée Sadie Thomas and their children, Kennedy and Reese; Lexie Bohmbach and her life partner Billy Packard. She was recently told that she was going to be a great grandmother to her first great grandchild in September. She enjoyed the many weekends that her daughter had all the ‘girls’ for sleepover’s including Mallory Bonanca, Linda’s goddaughter and granddaughter Sydney Lynne Bohmbach Symmes.

Nan graduated from Newport News High School in 1955 and completed training at Grace Down Airlines to become an Airline Stewardess but fell in love with her soon to be husband, Clyde. They married on September 6, 1958 and started their family soon after.

Her husband’s work took her and their daughters to most of the various shipbuilding areas throughout the East and Gulf Coasts. Starting at Newport News, VA; Gautier, MS; Columbia, MD; Orange, TX; Middletown, RI as well as nine months in Curacao for the next twenty years. Nan & her husband returned to the LaRue family home on the Warwick River in Newport News, VA in 1990.

Nan, along with Clyde enjoyed camping, bird watching, gardening, collecting antiques, needlepoint, sewing and spending time with their grandchildren. Their backyard, which was a bird’s paradise was featured in Newport Daily Press on February 12, 2002.

She was a member and past treasurer of the Hampton Road’s Bird Club; as well as a member of the Virginia Audubon Society, the Virginia Blue Bird Society and was a certified passerine’s bander and spent many migration seasons removing birds from the nets, recording and tracking the many species that traveled through Virginia. She also presented programs at Kiptopeke State Park to many school groups, Elder Hostels and the many visitors that stopped by their banding station, which included birders from all over the United States. She, along with one of her dear birding friends, Jerri Howe were presented with Volunteer of the Year award for the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife. She also enjoyed working at Wild Wings Nature Store in Newport News until her retirement in 2016.

She was a long-standing member of the Beta Sigma Phi having pledged into Beta Tau and ultimately held many degrees as she progressed to other chapters. A project that was near and dear to her heart was a project called ‘Moving Tape’ which benefited the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation where her father, Claude E. Barfield Sr., served as past president service director. She was also a member of the Newport News Women’s Club.

Nan’s family would like to especially thank the Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice as well as the Southcoast Visiting Nurse Organization and the many caregivers – Joy Stewart, Monyca Vickers and Margaret Sylvia – just to name a few for the compassion they have shown her and her family during this period.

Calling hours are respectively omitted. Memorial donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

One of our mom’s saying was ‘Take Me Back to Ole Virginia’ so the family will be taking both of our parents back ‘home’ at some point in the near future.