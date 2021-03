Frosty Freez recently announced that they will reopen for the upcoming spring and summer season on Thursday, April 1.

Frosty Freez originally opened in 1956, marking 2021 as their 65th Anniversary.

Frosty Freez will be open at 11:30 am daily April 1 through September 30.

Frosty Freez is located at 496 East Main Road in Middletown. For more information and updates, visit www.frostyfreez.com.