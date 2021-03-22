The latest What’s Up Newp newsletter is here.

Good Morning,

>> For the second year in a row, the Aquidneck Island National Police Parade has been canceled. It was scheduled for Sunday, May 2.Story

>> Dan Snydacker, a board member and education chair of the Touro Synagogue Foundation, joins WhatsUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday at noon to discuss the Foundation’s upcoming lecture series, particularly its opening event on April 1, which explores the rise in anti-Semitism today.Story

>> General Treasurer Seth Magaziner joins WhatsUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday at noon. We’ll talk about taxes – at least how those earning less than $72,000 a year could get free tax preparation assistance, talk about the Frontline Heroes Fund, small business support and recommendation on new stimulus relief. We’ll also explore how well the state’s retirement funds are doing, and learn of any legislative initiatives his office is planning.Story

>> In May, Discover Newport will open what it calls a “pop-up” visitors’ center, demonstrating its optimism that the local tourism industry will rebound this summer and fall, a prelude to a more robust recovery next year from a worldwide pandemic that started a year ago.Story

>> Looking for a new or additional job? The Chanler at Cliff Walk is hosting a job fair reception on Tuesday.More info, RSVP here

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Monday, March 22, 2021

~ Happy Birthday today to Robin Pasciuto, Javier Juarez, Dottie Whittier, and Mary Ellen Hawkins!

Weather Forecast

Today –Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight –Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Today –Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight –Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:43 am | Sunset: 7 pm | 12 hours and 17 minutesof sun.

High tide at 2:30 am & 3:12 pm | Low tide at 9:28 am & 8:46 pm.

Moon: First Quarter Moon, 8 days, 55% lighting.

Things To Do

Nothing scheduled.

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

City & Government

Newport

Portsmouth

Tiverton

Little Compton

7 pm –Little Compton Recreation Committee

Subscribe now

The Latest WUN Headlines

This Day in RI History: March 22, 1966, Martha McSally is born

‘Pop-Up’ Visitor Center demonstrates hope for the area’s tourism season

Tiverton Public Library announces April virtual library programs

WUN videocast profiles Touro Synagogue Foundation’s upcoming lecture on anti-Semitism

LIVE ON WUN: A conversation with Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner (March 25 at 12 pm)

What’s Up in Newport County This Week: March 22 – 28

2021 Aquidneck Island National Police Parade canceled

Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County offering the Tinney Family Arts Scholarship; Deadline May 14

Tom Jones shares new single “One More Cup Of Coffee”

What’s Up at the movies: We review Zach Snyder’s Justice League

PPAC and Disney to offer free streaming performance of “Newsies: The Broadway Musical” to RI schools

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular Stories Right Now

For the very latest news and information, visitwww.whatsupnewp.com.

Support WUN, Become A Supporter

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Elsewhere

WJAR –41 years later: Diane Drake’s family continues to seek answers in unsolved Newport murder

East Bay RI –Portsmouth’s Patty Houlik named Math Teacher of the Year

That’s going to do it for us this morning, enjoy your Monday!

~ Ryan