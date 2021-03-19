WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn, a licensed realtor with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Newport gives us 10 open houses to check out this weekend in Newport County.

Newport

2 Evarts Street | $649,000

3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm and on Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm.

2 Evarts Street, Newport, RI

129 Connection Street | $699,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

129 Connection Street, Newport, RI

12 Lucas Avenue | $650,000

3 beds, 2 bath. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

12 Lucas Avenue, Newport, RI

99 Second Street | $1,100,000

3 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

99 Second Street, Newport, RI

492 Thames Street #3 | $480,000

2 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

492 Thames Street #3, Newport, RI

28 West Narragansett Avenue | $799,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

28 West Narragansett Avenue, Newport, RI

Middletown

66 Atlantic Drive | $599,000

5 beds, 4.1 baths. Open House on Friday from 5 pm to 6:30 pm and on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

66 Atlantic Drive, Middletown, RI

55 Elmwood Avenue | $560,000

4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

55 Elmwood Avenue, Middletown, RI

41 Dexter Street | $525,000

3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

41 Dexter Court, Middletown, RI



240 Third Beach Road | $1,890,000

3 beds, 4.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

240 Third Beach Road, Middletown, RI

Portsmouth

1115 Anthony Road | $1,200,000

2 beds, 4 baths. Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm.

1115 Anthony Road, Portsmouth, RI



23 Canton Avenue | $629,900

3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

23 Canton Avenue, Portsmouth, RI

113 Windward Drive | $469,000

3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 3 pm.

113 Windward Drive, Portsmouth, RI

43 Island Avenue | $363,000

3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

43 Island Avenue, Portsmouth, RI

230 Cedar Avenue | $279,900

2 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 3 pm to 5 pm.

230 Cedar Avenue, Portsmouth, RI

19 Sloop Drive | $629,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Open house on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

19 Sloop Drive, Portsmouth, RI

Jamestown

8 Meadow Lane | $1,695,000

3 beds, 3.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 3 pm.

8 Meadow Lane, Jamestown, RI

Tiverton

128 Randolph Avenue | $398,900

2 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

128 Randolph Avenue, Tiverton, RI

75 Kaufman Road | $480,000

3 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

75 Kaufman Road, Tiverton, RI

Little Compton

None scheduled at this time.