WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn, a licensed realtor with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Newport gives us 10 open houses to check out this weekend in Newport County.
If you are interested in seeing any of these homes or would like additional information, please contact him directly at 401-241-1851 orTylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
Open House In Newport County This Weekend
Presented By People’s Credit Union
Newport
2 Evarts Street | $649,000
3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm and on Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm.
129 Connection Street | $699,000
3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
12 Lucas Avenue | $650,000
3 beds, 2 bath. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
99 Second Street | $1,100,000
3 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
492 Thames Street #3 | $480,000
2 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
28 West Narragansett Avenue | $799,000
3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.
Middletown
66 Atlantic Drive | $599,000
5 beds, 4.1 baths. Open House on Friday from 5 pm to 6:30 pm and on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
55 Elmwood Avenue | $560,000
4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.
41 Dexter Street | $525,000
3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
240 Third Beach Road | $1,890,000
3 beds, 4.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
Portsmouth
1115 Anthony Road | $1,200,000
2 beds, 4 baths. Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm.
23 Canton Avenue | $629,900
3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
113 Windward Drive | $469,000
3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 3 pm.
43 Island Avenue | $363,000
3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.
230 Cedar Avenue | $279,900
2 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 3 pm to 5 pm.
19 Sloop Drive | $629,000
3 beds, 2 baths. Open house on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Jamestown
8 Meadow Lane | $1,695,000
3 beds, 3.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 3 pm.
Tiverton
128 Randolph Avenue | $398,900
2 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
75 Kaufman Road | $480,000
3 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.
Little Compton
None scheduled at this time.