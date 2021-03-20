Providence, RI– The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) and Disney are teaming up to offer middle and high school students in grades six through 12 in the following Rhode Island school districts free access to a pre-recorded streaming performance ofDISNEY’SNEWSIES: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL: Providence, Central Falls, Pawtucket, Chariho, Cranston, Foster-Glocester, Johnston, Middletown, Block Island, Tiverton, and Woonsocket. Streaming access will be available to these classrooms from April 1 – 30, 2021; registration is required. PPAC is distributing registration information to eligible classrooms. Educators in the listed school districts may contact Dana Brazil, PPAC’s Outreach and Engagement Director, at 401-574-3121 ordbrazil@ppacri.orgwith questions.



With the impact of the pandemic on theaters and schools, Disney is committed to innovating new ways for students to remain engaged with the performing arts. By providing thisNEWSIESVirtual Fieldtrip, Disney is investing in the next generation of storytellers and inspiring them to create the futures they imagine. March isTheater in Our Schools Month– and now more than ever – students and teachers will benefit from the connection and engagement offered by events like this.



“Throughout this season, PPAC has been committed to providing Rhode Island students with access to the performing arts; we have been able to accomplish this mission by sharing the arts in a virtual format,” said Dana Brazil, PPAC’s Outreach and Engagement Director. “This virtual fieldtrip to PPAC to watchNEWSIES: THE BROADWAY MUSICALis a fantastic opportunity for students to feel inspired and to ‘seize the day.’”



“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have been working to find creative and accessible ways to provide our content free to students and educators,” said Lisa Mitchell, Disney Theatrical Group’s Director of Education & Audience Engagement. “Earlier this year,we offered a virtually accessible version ofThe Lion KingExperience, a unique holistic arts education program that provides students and educators an immersive introduction to theater-making through the lens of the Broadway production ofThe Lion King. We are now thrilled to offerNEWSIES: THE BROADWAY MUSICALas a virtual field trip to 20 markets across the country in partnership with non-profit performing arts centers, including PPAC. They have an excellent reputation for delivering quality education programs, andwe are excited to have them introduce this energetic and inspirational production to their students.”

ABOUT DISNEY’SNEWSIES: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

NEWSIES, the new American musical, features a Tony Award-winning score with music by eight-time Academy Award®-winnerAlan Menkenand lyrics byJack Feldman, a book by four-time Tony Award-winnerHarvey Fiersteinand is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions.NEWSIESis directed by Tony nomineeJeff Calhounand choreographed byChristopher Gattelli, who won a 2012 Tony Award for his work on the show.Since opening on Broadway in 2011,NEWSIEShas played 1,711 performances between Broadway and the North American tour, to more than 2.5 million audience members in 65 cities across the country.



In 2017,“Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical!” made its premiere in-cinemas nationwide.Captured live at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, the film features original Broadway cast members,Jeremy Jordan,” as Jack Kelly,Kara Lindsayas Katherine,Ben FankhauserasDavey andAndrew Keenan-Bolgeras Crutchie, andNEWSIESNorth American Tour starsSteve Blanchardas Joseph Pulitzer,Aisha de Haasas Medda Larkin, andEthan Steineras Les.



“Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical!” is currently streaming on Disney +.