The following is a list of virtual library programs that adults can enjoy in April at the Tiverton Public Library.

Patrons are encouraged to visit tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register. Information on how to log in and use Zoom will be sent a day or two before each program.

Month of April

April Craft Take-Out

This month’s craft take-out kit contains the instructions and materials you need to make a sock bunny. Ask for a kit at the Information Desk or call 401-625-6796 to order a kit for porch pick-up. Available while supplies last.

Wednesday, April 7th, 6:30-7:30pm

Virtual Tour of the Rhode Island State House

Lane Sparkman, Associate Director of Education and Public Programs for the RI Department of State, will take us on a virtual tour of the Rhode Island State House. The tour features three-dimensional photographs of all the major rooms in the building, offers close-up views of hard-to-see areas and artifacts, and will touch on the building’s architecture and a bit of RI history as well. Attendee questions are encouraged! Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register.

Friday, April 9th, 10:30am-11:30am OR Wednesday, April 21st, 6:00-7:00pm

Tiverton Public Library Book Group

The Tiverton Public Library Book Group will read and discuss Ali Smith’s book, Summer. You are welcome to join us at our Friday morning discussion or our new Wednesday evening discussion! Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register.

Wednesday, April 14th, 6:30-7:30pm

Virtual Cookbook Club: Sheet Pan Suppers

Cookbook Club will enjoy some “simple, surprising, hands-off meals straight from the oven” with Molly Gilbert’s Sheet Pan Suppers. Borrow a copy of the book from the Library or the Ocean State Libraries eZone, or pick your own favorite recipe to share. Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register.

Monday, April 19th, 6:30-7:30pm

Virtual Presentation: All About Honeybees

Join American Honey Queen Jennifer Hinkel for a presentation about America’s angels in agriculture – the honeybee. Jennifer will provide a fascinating glimpse into the inner workings of a beehive, how commercial beekeeping connects agriculture coast to coast, the products and services received by honeybees, and how pollination is essential to the bee and society. Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register.

Wednesday, April 21st, 6:00-7:00pm

Tiverton Public Library Book Group

The Tiverton Public Library Book Group will read and discuss Ali Smith’s book, Summer. All are welcome! Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register.

Monday, April 26th, 6:30-7:30pm

Celebrate Spring! Fresh Cooking Ideas!

Join us for a monthly “cook along” for fresh ideas highlighting easy-to-make, heart-healthy spring dishes. Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register, and you will receive the recipes and supply list for the class.