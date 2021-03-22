Former Arizona Sentator Martha McSally was born on March 22, 1966 in Warwick, RI. She attended Bay View Academy and later received a B.S. in Biology from the United States Air Force Academy as well as a Master’s Degree from the JFK School of Government at Harvard University.

As an Air Force pilot, McSally flew numerous missions over Iraq and Afghanistan, where she was the first female U.S. fighter pilot to fly in combat and the first woman to command a fighter squadron. Rising to the rank of Colonel, McSally commanded the 354th Fighter Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

McSally was elected to the House of Representatives in 2014, becoming the first woman from Arizona elected to the position. She later served as Senator for two years until 2020, replacing Jon Kyl who had resigned.