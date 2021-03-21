Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.

This story will be updated throughout the week as more events and meetings are announced. Check back often for updates!

Monday, March 22

Things To Do

Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

City & Government

Newport

Portsmouth

Tiverton

Little Compton

7 pm – Little Compton Recreation Committee

Tuesday, March 23

Things To Do

City & Government

Newport & Bristol Counties

11 am – Newport Tourism Marketing Management Authority

Middletown

6 pm – Middletown Zoning Board of Review

Portsmouth

6 pm – Portsmouth School Committee

Jamestown

7 pm – Jamestown Zoning Board of Review

Tiverton

7 pm – Tiverton School Committee

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

12 pm – A conversation with Dan Snydacker from Touro Synagogue Foundation

Wednesday, March 24

Newport City Council to host meeting on March 24, here’s what’s on the agenda

City & Government

Newport

6:30 pm – Newport City Council

Tiverton

5:30 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board

Little Compton

4 pm – Little Compton Town Council

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

6:30 pm – Newport City Council Meeting

Thursday, March 25

Things To Do

City & Government

Jamestown

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

12 pm – A conversation with R.I. General Treasurer Seth Magaziner

1 pm – Governor McKee, RIDOH weekly COVID-19 briefing

Friday, March 26

Things To Do

4:50 pm – Newport Winter Foodies Stroll

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet. Check back for updates.

Saturday, March 27

CCRI to host two virtual open houses this month for interested students

Things To Do

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet. Check back for updates.

Sunday, March 28

Things To Do

