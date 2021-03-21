Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.
This story will be updated throughout the week as more events and meetings are announced. Check back often for updates!
Monday, March 22
Things To Do
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room.
- Frida La Vida: Great Art on Screen
- Perfumes (Les Parfums)
- Minari
- Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos
- Stray
- The Women’s Adventure Film Tour
City & Government
Newport
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
Portsmouth
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth, Town of
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
Tiverton
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Little Compton
Tuesday, March 23
Things To Do
- 11:30 am – Lunch & Learn: Bingo at MLK Center
- 1 pm to 3 pm & 5 pm to 7 pm – Job Fair Reception at Chanler at The Cliff Walk
- 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market – Winter
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth Free Public Library to host a virtual presentation on starting seeds with a URI Master Gardener
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Perfumes (Les Parfums)
- Minari
- Frida La Vida: Great Art on Screen
- Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos
- Stray
- The Women’s Adventure Film Tour
- Exhibition On Screen: Easter In Art
City & Government
Newport & Bristol Counties
Middletown
Portsmouth
- 6 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
Jamestown
Tiverton
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- 12 pm – A conversation with Dan Snydacker from Touro Synagogue Foundation
Wednesday, March 24
Newport City Council to host meeting on March 24, here’s what’s on the agenda
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Perfumes (Les Parfums)
- Minari
- Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos
- Stray
- The Women’s Adventure Film Tour
- Exhibition On Screen: Easter In Art
City & Government
Newport
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
Tiverton
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
Little Compton
4 pm – Little Compton Town Council
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council Meeting
Thursday, March 25
Things To Do
- 12 pm – Virtual Tour of The Lobkowicz Palace Collections, Prague with The Preservation Society of Newport County
- 5:30 pm – Lecture: The American Country Place Era with Preservation Society of Newport County
- 6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm – Virtual JAC Talk with Emergent Design: Computational Creativity In Design & Art with Jamestown Arts Center
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Perfumes (Les Parfums)
- Minari
- Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos
- Stray
- The Women’s Adventure Film Tour
- Exhibition On Screen: Easter In Art
City & Government
Jamestown
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- 12 pm – A conversation with R.I. General Treasurer Seth Magaziner
- 1 pm – Governor McKee, RIDOH weekly COVID-19 briefing
Friday, March 26
Things To Do
- 4:50 pm – Newport Winter Foodies Stroll
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet. Check back for updates.
Saturday, March 27
CCRI to host two virtual open houses this month for interested students
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 12:15 pm – Newport Seal Tour with Save The Bay
- 1:30 pm – Newport Seal Tour with Save The Bay
- 4:50 pm – Newport Winter Foodies Stroll
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet. Check back for updates.
Sunday, March 28
Things To Do
- 9:15 am to 11:15 am – Motorcycles & Mimosas with Audrain Automobile Museum
- 12 pm – Newport Seal Tour with Save The Bay
- 1:15 pm – Newport Seal Tour with Save The Bay
- 6:30 pm – Bike Newport Full Moon Rides
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet. Check back for updates.