Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting on Wednesday, March 24 at 6:30 pm, here’s what’s on the agenda.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

MARCH 24, 2021

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD REMOTELY IN COMPLIANCE WITH FORMER GOVERNOR RAIMONDO’S EXECUTIVE ORDER 21-10 (2) and 20-46 -1(a) “ SUCH MEANS MAY INCLUDE, WITHOUT LIMITATION, PROVIDING PUBLIC ACCESS THROUGH TELEPHONE, INTERNET, OR SATELLITE ENABLED AUDIO OR VIDEO CONFERENCING OR ANY OTHER TECHNOLOGY THAT ENABLES THE PUBLIC TO CLEARLY FOLLOW THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE PUBLIC BODY WHILE THOSE ACTIVITES ARE OCCURRING” .

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held in accordance with former Governor Raimondo’s Executive Order 21-10 and 20-46 on March 24, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)

a. Minutes of the meetings held February 10, 2021, February 11, 2021 and February 24, 2021 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1) Bowen’s Wharf Co., d/b/a Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Bowen’s Wharf; from May 21, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and May 22-23, 2021 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

2) Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, d/b/a Newport Charter Yacht Show, Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard; June 21-24, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily

3) International Tennis Hall of Fame, d/b/a Hall of Fame Open, International Tennis Hall of Fame; July 11-18, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

4) Fireworks Display, Stephanie Forese, Ochre Court, 100 Ochre Point Ave. (display launched from the lawn of Ochre Court); September 18, 2021 from 9:00 p.m. to 9:05 p.m.

c. Holiday Selling License, New, Cutie Curls, LLC, d/b/a Cutie Curls Boutique, 12 Long Wharf Mall

d. Holiday Selling License, New, Tina Stephens Group, LLC, d/b/a Tina Stephens, 43 Long Wharf Mall, Unit 5

e. 2021-2022 Holiday Selling License, Renewals (list attached)

f. 2021-2022 Second-hand License Renewals (list attached)

g. Communication from the Newport Planning Board and the Newport Waterfront Commission, re: Proposed Dock at 80 Washington Street (Receive)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Special Event License, Rhode Races & Events, Inc., d/b/a Newport Rhode Races (route attached); Easton’s Beach; May 22, 2021 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

3. Victualing License, Renewal, Ducket’s Inc., d/b/a Colonial Restaurant, 175 Memorial Blvd.

4. Victualing License, Renewal, Kaffeology, Inc., d/b/a Kaffeology, 359 Thames St.

5. Victualing License, Renewal, Karma Pizza, Co., d/b/a Karma Pizza, 446 Thames St.

6. Mobile Food Establishment, (MFET):

a) Dumb Luck, LLC, d/b/a Pierogitory, 1 Cedar Tree Lane, Coventry, RI

b) Castaway Gourmet, LLC, d/b/a Castaway Gourmet, 60 Selina Lane, Portsmouth, RI

7. Pedicab Business License, Renewal, James R. Brown, III, d/b/a New England Pedicab, 4 South Edgewood Rd., Niantic, CT (2 pedicabs- May 1, 2021-April 30, 2023)

8. Farmer’s Market License, Aquidneck Community Table, d/b/a Aquidneck Grower’s Market, Memorial Blvd. at Chapel St.; Wednesday’s beginnings May 19, 2021 through October 27, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

9. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

NOTE: Vacancies currently or soon will exist on the following Boards and Commissions: Beach Commission, Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission, Henderson Home, Historic District Commission, Energy and Environment Commission

Appointments

Newport Prevention Coalition– Council Liaison – Elizabeth Fuerte

Henderson Home Commission – William Serth

RESOLUTIONS

10. Opposing the proposed increase in the real estate transfer tax – K. Leonard

11. Requesting the City Council, Planning Department and Planning Board work together to develop fairness of outcomes or equity into the Comprehensive Land Use Plan – L. Ceglie, J. Napolitano, E. Fuerte, C. Holder

12. Requesting the City to enter into an agreement with Bike Newport and The Newport Housing Authority to operate a Children’s Bike Trail in Miantonomi Park – L. Ceglie

ORDINANCES

13. Amending Chapter 10.32 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, Residential Parking Program, to amend Section 10.32.100 entitled “Designated residential parking district” to add Annandale Road (First Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

14. Action Item #5965/21 – RE: Show Cause Hearing – Karma Pizza Co., LLC, d/b/a Karma Pizza – Violation of the General Laws of Rhode Island and Codified Ordinances of the City of Newport – Failure to Meet the Conditions of the City Council in Granting of Victualing License (Continued from March 10, 2021)

15. Action Item #5966/21 – RE: Award of Bid #21-027 – Construction Equipment & Operator at Easton’s Beach (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Communication from Morenau & Murphy, re: Requesting permission on behalf of Conanicut Marine Services, Inc. holder of Class G Liquor License, to serve alcoholic beverages on board The Jamestown, The MV Katherine and the Coastal Queen (Approve)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Application of Shiva Corp., d/b/a Downtown Liquors, Cottons Court, holder of a Class A alcoholic beverage license, to transfer the location to 202 Thames St. (Hearing)

3. 2021 Class A Liquor Store Sunday Selling License Renewals:

a) KRG Enterprises, Inc., d/b/a Bridge Liquors, 23 Connell Highway

b) Newport Prescription Center, Inc., d/b/a Island Wine & Spirits, 287, 291 Broadway & Portion of 289 Broadway

c) New Newport Liquor LLC, d/b/a Point Wine & Spirits, 3 Thames St.

4. Action Item #5958/21 – RE: Show Cause Hearing: Mermaids Newport, LLC, d/b/a Poor Richard’s-Benjamin’s –Operating Without a Valid Class BV Alcoholic Beverage License (continued from February 10, 2021)

5. Action Item #5960/21 – RE: Show Cause Hearing: The Protective Club, d/b/a Protective Club – Operating Without a Valid Class D Alcoholic Beverage License (continued from February 10, 2021)

6. Action Item #5961/21 – RE: Show Cause Hearing: Pyramid Club, d/b/a Pyramid Club – Operating Without a Valid Class D Alcoholic Beverage License (continued from February 10, 2021)

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk

ADJOURN- (03/17/2021)