The Act on Climate (H 5445) is scheduled for consideration before the House of Representatives on today (Tuesday, March 23) at 4 pm.

Sponsored by Representative Lauren Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport), the bill would make the state’s climate goals outlined in the Resilient Rhode Island Act of 2014 more ambitious and enforceable.

Companion legislation was passed in the Senate on March 16; this legislation was passed in the House Environment and Natural Resources Committee on March 18 and now is before the full House.

Senate approves legislation sponsored by Senator Euer to update climate-emission reduction goals and to make them enforceable

The State House remains closed to the public as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The House is scheduled to meet at Veterans Memorial Auditorium. The meeting will be televised live on Capitol Television, which can be seen on Cox on Channels 15 and 61, in high definition on Cox Channel 1061, on Full Channel on Channel 15 and on Channel 34 by Verizon subscribers. It will also be live-streamed at www.rilegislature.gov/CapTV.