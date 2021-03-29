The latest What’s Up Newp newsletter is here. Subscribe below and we’ll deliver this right to your inbox everyday.

>> Those who remember the old Reeses commercial “you got chocolate in my peanut butter” might appreciate the new collaboration between Rejects Brewery and Hoist and Crane Coffee. You may recall, the two tastes combined were better than the original. WUN’s Ken Abrams with the story –Rejects Beer and Hoist and Crane Coffee announce new brew

>> Tucked away in a cozy nook at the intersection of Canal Street and Railroad Avenue in Westerly and backed up to the Connecticut border along the banks of the Pawcatuck River, The Savoy Bookshop & Café has come to represent the cultural and spiritual center of downtown Westerly, especially during the past year. Not to mention, they were able to rehabilitate a major historical piece of the downtown landscape when they opened in 2016 in the former, “Martin House.” WUN’s Thom Cahir with the story –RI Bookstores: We visit the Savoy in Westerly

>> WUN’s movie critic Alexander Harrison reviews “The Father” –What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “The Father”.

A few things coming up this week;

~ The International Tennis Hall Of Famereopens onThursday.

~ Frosty Freez and the ice cream stand at Anna D’s reopens on Thursday.

~ Touro Synagogue Foundation is hosting a virtual talk on Thursday onthe state of antisemitismtoday.

~ Thursday is401Gives Day, a statewide giving day that hopes to raise $1.5 million for local nonprofits.

~ Newport Daffodil Days kicks off itsmonth-long celebrationthis week.

~ Friday is Good Friday and Sunday is Easter. Here’s who’sserving up Easter brunch, dinnerif you need options.

>> Newport has a long history of socialites, presidents, celebrities, and famous people visiting, filming, and sailing in The City By The Sea. Today we revisit our story on the actors, actresses, and celebrities who were born, raised, or have ties to Newport –18 famous actors and actresses that have ties to Newport.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Monday, March 29

~ Happy Birthday today to Susan Zinno, Brian Lima, Matt Hadfield, Sarah Harkness, Andrea Flax, Christopher McDonough, and Joyce Poulter!

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory until March 29, 04:00 PM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today –Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tonight –Clear, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Marine Forecast

Gale Warning until March 29, 06:00 PM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today –WNW wind 18 to 20 kt, with gusts as high as 39 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight –WNW wind 7 to 12 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Current Water Temperature:40°F

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:32 am | Sunset: 7:08 pm | 12 hours and 36 minutesof sun.

High tide at 8:57 am & 9:22 pm | Low tide at 2:24 am and 2:35 pm.

Moon: Full moon, 15 days, 100% lighting.

Things To Do

Nothing scheduled

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

City & Government

Newport

Jamestown

6:30 pm –Jamestown Town Council

Tiverton

