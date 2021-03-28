Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.
This story will be updated throughout the week as additional events and meetings are announced, so check back often for updates.
What’s Up in Newport County This Week
Monday, March 29
Things To Do
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Newport
Jamestown
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
Tiverton
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Housing Authority
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Tuesday, March 30
Things To Do
- 8 am – Community Yoga Class with MLK Center
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market at Sandywood Center for the Arts
Live Music & Entertainment
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Newport
- 5 pm – Newport City Council
- 6 pm – Newport Tree Commission
Little Compton
Tiverton
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 12 pm: A conversation with Heather Strout, Executive Director of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
Wednesday, March 31
Things To Do
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Perfumes (Les Parfums)
- Minari
- Exhibition On Screen: Easter In Art
- Francesco
- Long Live Rock: The Chaos
- National Theatre Live: War Horse
City & Government
Newport
- 5 pm – Newport City Council
Middletown
- 9 am – Middletown Technical Review Committee
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Personnel Board
- 5 pm – Middletown School Building Committee
Little Compton
- 7 pm – A conversation with musician Charlie Marie
Thursday, April 1 | 401Gives
Tennis Hall of Fame to re-open April 1
Frosty Freez opens for the 2021 season on April 1
401Gives returns on April 1 with the goal of raising $1.5 million for local nonprofits
Touro Synagogue Foundation to host a virtual talk on April 1
Newport’s Daffodil Days change festival plans, expands to a month-long celebration
Things To Do
- 1 pm – Lecture: A History of Design Emergencies with The Preservation Society of Newport County
- 5:30 pm – Lecture: Lazaretto: How One City Used an Unpopular Quarantine Based on Disputed Science to Accommodate Immigrants and Prevent Epidemics with The Preservation Society of Newport County
- 7 pm – Virtual Presentation: “State of Antisemitism Today” with Touro Synagogue Foundation
Live Music & Entertainment
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Perfumes (Les Parfums)
- Minari
- Exhibition On Screen: Easter In Art
- Francesco
- Long Live Rock: The Chaos
- National Theatre Live: War Horse
City & Government
Newport
Tiverton
- 7 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Friday, April 2 | Good Friday
Island Cinemas to reopen on April 2
Things To Do
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Live Music & Entertainment
- 6 pm to 9 pm – Somethin’ Else at Localz in Tiverton
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
- Minari
- Exhibition On Screen: Easter In Art
- Francesco
- National Theatre Live: War Horse
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Saturday, April 3
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Newport Aquidneck Growers Market at Gateway Center
- 11 am – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market Easter Pop-Up Market at Sandywood Farmers Market
- 1 pm to 4 pm – Newport Vineyards Job Fair
Live Music & Entertainment
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Minari
- Exhibition On Screen: Easter In Art
- Francesco
- National Theatre Live: War Horse
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Sunday, April 4 | Easter
Newport County restaurants serving up Easter brunch, dinner on April 4
Things To Do
- 11 am – Golden To Gilded Walking Tour
Live Music & Entertainment
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
- Minari
- Exhibition On Screen: Easter In Art
- Francesco
- National Theatre Live: War Horse
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.