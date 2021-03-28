Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.

What’s Up in Newport County This Week

Monday, March 29

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Newport

Jamestown

6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council

Tiverton

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Tuesday, March 30

Things To Do

8 am – Community Yoga Class with MLK Center

2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market at Sandywood Center for the Arts

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Newport

Little Compton

Tiverton

6 pm – Tiverton School Committee

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

12 pm: A conversation with Heather Strout, Executive Director of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

Wednesday, March 31

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Newport

5 pm – Newport City Council

Middletown

Little Compton

7 pm – Little Compton Conservation Commission

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

7 pm – A conversation with musician Charlie Marie

Thursday, April 1 | 401Gives

Tennis Hall of Fame to re-open April 1

Frosty Freez opens for the 2021 season on April 1

401Gives returns on April 1 with the goal of raising $1.5 million for local nonprofits

Touro Synagogue Foundation to host a virtual talk on April 1

Newport’s Daffodil Days change festival plans, expands to a month-long celebration

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Newport

Tiverton

7 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Friday, April 2 | Good Friday

Island Cinemas to reopen on April 2

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

6 pm to 9 pm – Somethin’ Else at Localz in Tiverton

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Saturday, April 3

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Sunday, April 4 | Easter

Newport County restaurants serving up Easter brunch, dinner on April 4

Things To Do

11 am – Golden To Gilded Walking Tour

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)