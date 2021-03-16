Touro Synagogue Foundation has announced the first program of its 2021 Judah Touro Lectures Series, to be presented virtually, via Zoom, on Thursday, April 1 at 7:00 p.m. EST. David Harris, CEO of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), will present a talk entitled, “The State of Antisemitism Today and AJC’s Global Jewish Advocacy.” Audience members will have the opportunity to submit comments to Mr. Harris for the Q&A that will follow the presentation.

In this time of a new, rising tide of antisemitism, David Harris will discuss the role organizations, large and small, can play in working together to address this dark and dangerous trend. He will share what the AJC is doing to counter all forms of antisemitism – not just in America, but around the world. AJC is the leading global Jewish advocacy organization and works to combat antisemitism and extremism, define Israel’s place in the world, and safeguard the rights and freedoms of all people.



Mr. Harris has led the American Jewish Committee since 1990. He has been honored more than twenty times, including by governments of many nations, for his efforts on behalf of the defense of human life, the advancement of the Transatlantic Partnership, and dedication to the Jewish people. He has written hundreds of articles in leading media outlets. Educated at the University of Pennsylvania and the London School of Economics, he has been a visiting scholar at Johns Hopkins University and Oxford University.

All are welcome to participate in this virtual conversation with David Harris, which has been made possible through a gift from a friend of Touro Synagogue Foundation. There is no fee to participate, but reservations are required in order to receive the Zoom login information.

Please register using this link: https://tinyurl.com/28vuc6aj. For more information, please email meryle@tourosynagogue.org or phone Meryle Cawley at (401) 847-4794, extension 207.

