The International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport today announced that they will be re-opening April 1. The grounds of the Museum will be open from 10AM-5PM daily Thursday through Sunday.

The following restrictions will be in place at the Hall:

-Masks are required at all times when inside the Museum.

-Maximum of 30 visitors will be permitted inside the Museum at any time.

– Docent led and audio tours will be unavailable.

More about the Hall: With over 1,900 artifacts of tennis history displayed throughout the exhibit galleries, the museum delivers an engaging visitor experience. After touring the museum, explore the 7-acres that make up the historic grounds of the Newport Casino, from our indoor courts to the manicured grass courts of the Bill Talbert Stadium.