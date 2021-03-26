tabindex="0"
style="background-color:#FFFFFF;color:#000"
id="cb61"
>
The International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport today announced that they will be re-opening April 1. The grounds of the Museum will be open from 10AM-5PM daily Thursday through Sunday.
The following restrictions will be in place at the Hall:
-Masks are required at all times when inside the Museum.
-Maximum of 30 visitors will be permitted inside the Museum at any time.
– Docent led and audio tours will be unavailable.
Want to be in the know of all that's happening, new, and to do out there?
Sign up for our newsletter and we'll do our part to make sure you never miss a thing.
It’s wicked good. We promise.
For more information about the International Tennis Hall of Fame, click here.
More about the Hall: With over 1,900 artifacts of tennis history displayed throughout the exhibit galleries, the museum delivers an engaging visitor experience. After touring the museum, explore the 7-acres that make up the historic grounds of the Newport Casino, from our indoor courts to the manicured grass courts of the Bill Talbert Stadium.