CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Phyllis Louise (Albro) Armbrust (89) passed away peacefully at home on March 13, 2021.

Memorial services will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Portsmouth, R.I. where Raymond and Phyllis were married in 1951. Burial will be at Union Cemetery, Portsmouth, R.I. Dates to be determined.

Phyllis was born January 3, 1932 in Newport, R.I. to Albert A. and Louise E. (DeBlois) Albro.

Phyllis’ careers included being a homemaker, secretarial work, doing volunteer work in the scouting program, church, local school, PTA and writing a school newspaper. In 1965 the family moved to Iceland where her husband accepted a position with the Navy and she continued with volunteer work. They lived there seven years then moved to San Diego where she worked at San Diego County Office of Education. Phyllis next worked as secretary to the president of Olympic College while living in Silverdale, Wash. Throughout her husband’s five-year tour at Lajes Field in the Azores, Portugal, she did volunteer work and worked for Air Force personnel. In 1985 her husband retired from Government Service and they lived in Colorado for 15 years before returning to the San Diego area in 2000.

Phyllis enjoyed camping, rock hopping, finding geodes, and traveling, visiting 17 countries in total.

Phyllis is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Raymond P. Armbrust of Chula Vista, Calif.; children, Bryan R. Armbrust of Canaan, N.H. and Jon M. Armbrust of Bonita, Calif.; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to Union Cemetery c/o President Jeffrey Reise, 191 Freeborn St. Portsmouth, R.I. 02871.