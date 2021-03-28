The Coast Guard medevaced an injured fisherman 60 miles south of Nantucket, Sunday.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., Coast Guard District One watchstanders received a notification from the crew of the commercial fishing vessel Furious,home-ported in Stonigton, Connecticut, reporting a 41-year-old crewmember who had received a hand injury and requested assistance.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched, and safely hoisted the fisherman at approximately 7 a.m.

He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for care.