Good Morning! Today is Thursday, December 28, 2023.

👉 With the start of Rhode Island’s legislative session just a few days away, we reached out, as we have these past few years, to the area’s legislative delegation with a brief survey looking at their initiatives in the past session and what they hope to accomplish in the 2024 session. We also asked about their perceptions of the state’s greatest challenges and focused on affordable housing and healthcare.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be running their responses. We begin with state Rep. Alex Finkelman, a first-term legislator – Legislative Outlook: Rep. Alex Finkelman.

🐦‍⬛ Gerry Goldstein’s latest column for What’sUpNewp is here – Changing names that ruffle feathers .

🎭 Our latest theatre review is here courtesy of WUN contributor Frank O’Donnell – Theatre Review: ‘Moulin Rouge: The Musical’ at PPAC.

🎉 Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do on this New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in and around Newport, Rhode Island – What’s Up in Newport on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day.

Today: Rain, mainly before 2 pm. High near 52. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low of around 42. North wind 7 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Today: NE wind 7 to 10 kt. Rain, mainly before 2 pm. Patchy fog between 10 am and 11 am, then Patchy fog between noon and 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind 9 to 12 kt, decreasing to 6 to 9 kt after midnight. There is a chance of rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.

Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:22 pm | 9 hours and 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:32 am & 8:52 pm | Low tide at 1:14 am & 2:29 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 15.7 days, 99% lighting.

JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing Company: Trivia in the Greenhouse at 6 pm

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

With the start of Rhode Island’s legislative session just a few days away, we reached out, as we have these past few years, to the area’s legislative delegation with a brief survey looking at their initiatives in the past session and what they hope to accomplish in the 2024 session.

“Moulin Rouge: The Musical” runs through New Year’s Eve at the Providence Performing Arts Center.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Charlie Coyle scored twice and Brad Marchand had two assists to lead the Boston Bruins to a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

May 31, 1937 – December 24, 2023

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? runs January 25-February 18 at The Gamm Theatre

Fenway Bowl: No. 17 SMU (11-2) vs. Boston College (6-6), Dec. 28, 11 a.m. Eastern (ESPN)

Rhode Island Department of Health releases 2023 list of most popular baby names

RIPTA to run all fixed bus routes on Sunday/holiday schedule on New Year’s Day

The lesson, and let’s embrace it, is that for success over the long haul we must truly be birds of a feather.

December 24, 1986 – December 19, 2023

September 01, 1960 – December 22, 2023

Newport Police Department reports arrests for domestic disorderly conduct, assault and battery, and underage drinking

RI.gov: Governor McKee Highlights 2023 Rhode Island Department of Health Accomplishments: Promoting Healthy Lifestyle, Ensuring Safe Food and Drinking Water, Preventing Chronic Disease

WJAR: Minimum wage increase, plastic bag ban among new Rhode Island laws starting Jan. 1

WPRI: What new laws go into effect in RI next year?