The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has released its preliminary lists of the most popular baby names in Rhode Island for 2023, with Charlotte and Noah taking the top spots.

According to the RIDOH, Noah, Liam, James, Theodore, Lucas, Michael, Julian, Benjamin, Henry, and Luca were the top 10 popular names for male babies in 2023.

Charlotte, Sophia, Olivia, Amelia, Emma, Nora, Luna, Isabella, Mia, and Isla were the top ten female baby names in Rhode Island in 2023.

In 2022, Charlotte, Amelia, and Isabella were the three most popular female names. The three most popular male names in 2022 were Liam, Noah, and Owen.

The data was released by the RIDOH’s Center for Vital Records and will be finalized by the end of February.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.