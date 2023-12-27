The Newport Police Department said that on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at 9:45 am, 42-year-old Arnesto Sullivan, of Newport, Rhode Island, was taken into custody for domestic disorderly conduct and domestic simple assault/battery – 3rd offense.

At 5 am on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 18-year-old Max Walker from Bellingham, Massachusetts, was summoned and cited for alcohol, drink, possession, open in a public container and alcohol, drink, possession by minor – 21.

Please note that all arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dispatch Log

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.