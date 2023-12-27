Michael Allan Reynolds, known to his loved ones as Mike, passed away unexpectedly on December 19, 2023, at the age of 36 in Newport, RI. Born on December 24, 1986, in Newport, Mike brought joy and laughter to those around him. He had a smile that was contagious, an infectious laugh, and a crazy sense of humor. Mike was always up for a challenge or dare, and he approached life with enthusiasm.

Michael was a smart, kind, and loving person who excelled at anything he set his mind to. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed. He also had a special bond with his fur baby sisters, Zowie and Emilie. He loved animals, getting down on the floor and playing with them. Though he faced many challenges in life that may have caused him to choose the wrong path, he was taken away from this world way too soon.

Michael Allan Reynolds is survived by his parents, Elmer Jr. and Lynn McAllister, both of Middletown, his brother, Elmer III, of Newport, and his grandmother, Irene McAllister, of Uxbridge, MA. Mike is remembered by uncles and aunts Craig Barry & Cyndi Barry of Auburn MA, Brian Cosgrove & Sylvia Cosgrove of Coventry RI, Roy McAllister & Crystal McAllister of Athens Tx, Kathy McAllister of FL, Michael McAllister of FL, William “Billy” & Beverly of Middletown, Tina Murphy-Reynolds of Newport, Loreen of Bristoll, and his cousins Sasha Lynn McAllister, Allen McAllister, Roy McAllister, and Kimberly McAllister Jason, Andrea, Matthew, and Justin Murphy.

Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents Allen McAllister, Elmer Sr. and Marion Reynolds, his uncles Mark, John, and Douglas, and his cousin Patrick Murphy.

Funeral services will not be held at this time. However, after the new year, a burial service will take place at Newport Memorial Park in Middletown, where Mike will be laid to rest in the family plot.

In memory of Mike, let us celebrate his vibrant spirit and the love he shared with all who knew him. He will forever hold a special place in our hearts.