Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do on this New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in and around Newport, Rhode Island.

Sunday, December 31

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Monday, January 1

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

  • Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The New Nasty at 1 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.