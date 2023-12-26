More than two decades ago, with the dream of re-opening the historic Newport Opera House, a group of individuals began a sometimes-troubled journey to raise the funds needed to bring the more than 150-year-old building back to life as a significant performing arts center.

Some renovations have been done, with much more ahead, and a small portion of the money necessary to complete the project has been raised.

When we reported on this project a year ago, there was hope that the Newport Performing Arts Center would reopen in the latter part of this year or early next year. That is not happening.

When we reported on this project again in March, the focus was on a new fundraising consultant, the Palmer Westport Group, the formation of a fundraising committee, and the continued optimism of those closely involved in the project.

A local newspaper reported on the project last month with little or no new information but a continued upbeat message that this project was “on track.”

We reached out within the last couple of weeks with a series of questions to Melissa Caldwell Quinn, NPAC Managing Director; John Cratin, chairperson of the NPAC Board of Directors; and Susan Palmer of the Palmer Westport group.

Additionally, we contacted Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong, who remains very supportive of the project.

“The Newport Performing Arts Center project has received a fresh infusion of energy with the addition of dynamic new team members and the assistance of a nationally respected consultant,” he says. “I am 100 percent supportive of the project – Newport would benefit greatly from a top caliber venue of this NPAC’s scale, and I believe it would be a valuable cultural asset. Historically, the City has provided some financial support…”

We heard from Quinn, who referred us to her annual appeal letter and to NPAC’s year-end report signed by Cratin and Alison Vareika, chair of NPAC’s development committee. We also looked at the NPAC website and Facebook to see if we could find answers to our questions. Many questions remain unanswered.

Here’s what we asked and what we’ve been able to learn:

Guidestar lists that the last NPAC 990 report was posted for 2021. Has anything been filed since then, and if so, can you please provide a copy? Guidestar provides information on 501C3 non-profits, including copies of the organization’s 990 report, which is equivalent to a tax return. Quinn acknowledged that the report was not updated on Guidestar, and she would upload NPAC’s tax returns “in the coming days.” That report provides detailed information about donations, vendors, and employee payments.

How much money has been raised in the past year, from what sources, and what is the total amount raised? There was no specific answer on how much was raised, but the annual letter from Cratin and Vareika says that in early November, there was a “2023 Annual Appeal Launch event” hosted by BankNewport at which $9,700 was raised, bringing “this total to $19,400 closer to our goal,” which was identified as $125,000 by year’s end (2023).

What participation has there been from the state of Rhode Island — contributions, other considerations? In the past NPAC officials have referenced both state and federal tax credits of $4 million, and that NPAC has qualified for the tax credits.

Have there been any substantial grants received over the last year? The Cratin/Vreika year-end letter refers to a $125,000 matching grant.

The cost of the project has continued to escalate, and I assume with inflation at an even greater pace. What is the projected cost now? No specific answer, but in the Cratin/Vreika letter, which says they have “quietly secured 20 percent of our $23 million need to date.” We’re not sure if this $23 million is a new projection. If so, it is less than the $26 million previously projected by NPAC officials, and that with a caveat that rising inflation would increase that amount.

Have there been any further changes to the plans for the building? In the past NPAC officials, while considering changes, have stayed the course for a 700-seat theater.

It had been projected that the building would open in late 2023 or early 2024. Is that still possible? If not, what is the current timetable? Nothing refers to a projected opening.

Have there been any changes in the architect, contractor, or fundraiser? The only change in any professional has been the addition of Moonbird Studios of Newport, which, according to its website, specializes in website design and social media, among other services.

What is the status of the executive director search? No update, or any indication if there is a search underway. NPAC, a few years ago, had an executive director. It appears that Quinn, who is listed as the managing director, and Palmer, the chief fundraiser, are assuming the executive director role.

Any resignations, additions to the Board of Directors? The Cratin/Vreika year-end letter says Marc Lewinstein and Jack Murphy have joined the board. Lewinstein is identified as a long-time supporter of Aquidneck Island philanthropies and New York City arts organizations. Murphy is president and CEO of BankNewport.

There were indications of tax credits from both the state and federal governments. Have they been received?

Both the Cratin/Vreika year-end letter and Quinn’s annual appeal letter say NPAC continues to hold open houses at the former Opera House, and a variety of events, including a sold-out event in August at the Newport Tennis Hall of Fame.

Here are the members of the NPAC Board, according to the NPAC website:

John Cratin, Chair , Business Management Consultant with more than 30 years of experience, Former Co-Chair of the Philadelphia Folk Festival.

, Business Management Consultant with more than 30 years of experience, Former Co-Chair of the Philadelphia Folk Festival. Hayden Bates, Vice-Chair, serves on the Board of Directors of the Charles Ives Performing Arts Center in Danbury, CT. Holds an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

serves on the Board of Directors of the Charles Ives Performing Arts Center in Danbury, CT. Holds an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business. Phil Bender, Treasurer, Founded Sea Captain Coaching after serving as a Managing Partner in a Fortune 100 firm in the New York City metro area. Holds a B.S from the University of Missouri.

Founded Sea Captain Coaching after serving as a Managing Partner in a Fortune 100 firm in the New York City metro area. Holds a B.S from the University of Missouri. Jerry McIntyre, Secretary, Managing Partner, McIntyre – Tate LLP. Former President of the Jamestown Town Council, Commodore of Conanicut Yacht Club. Graduate of Columbia College, AB, and Fordham School of Law, JD.

Managing Partner, McIntyre – Tate LLP. Former President of the Jamestown Town Council, Commodore of Conanicut Yacht Club. Graduate of Columbia College, AB, and Fordham School of Law, JD. Dominique Alfandre, Founding Executive Director of the Newport Contemporary Ballet. Was a 2005 RI Foundation Fellow and received the Arts & Business Council’s Arts Advocate.

Founding Executive Director of the Newport Contemporary Ballet. Was a 2005 RI Foundation Fellow and received the Arts & Business Council’s Arts Advocate. Christopher Bicho, President, and Founder of Landings Real Estate Group. Holds an MBA from The Carroll School of Management at Boston College and a Finance degree from the University of Rhode Island.

President, and Founder of Landings Real Estate Group. Holds an MBA from The Carroll School of Management at Boston College and a Finance degree from the University of Rhode Island. Arthur Chapman, Broker with William Raveis Chapman Enston. Been in the real estate business since 1989.

Broker with William Raveis Chapman Enston. Been in the real estate business since 1989. Liz Drayton, Newport resident since 1980. Board Chair of the Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown, RI. Graduate from Trinity College.

Newport resident since 1980. Board Chair of the Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown, RI. Graduate from Trinity College. Ed Henry, Former President and CEO of the Doris Duke Foundation. Currently Chair of United States Artists. Holds a degree in economics from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin.

Former President and CEO of the Doris Duke Foundation. Currently Chair of United States Artists. Holds a degree in economics from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin. Marc Lewinstein, Marc has worked in investment banking, including Berkshire Capital Corporation, Lehman Brothers, and Cantor Fitzgerald. He has also worked as a lawyer at Dickstein Shapiro, Cahill Gordon & Reindel and Kirkland & Ellis. He is a long-time supporter of many Aquidneck Island philanthropies and has been involved with many arts organizations in New York City, including the Frick Collection and the New York Philharmonic.

Marc has worked in investment banking, including Berkshire Capital Corporation, Lehman Brothers, and Cantor Fitzgerald. He has also worked as a lawyer at Dickstein Shapiro, Cahill Gordon & Reindel and Kirkland & Ellis. He is a long-time supporter of many Aquidneck Island philanthropies and has been involved with many arts organizations in New York City, including the Frick Collection and the New York Philharmonic. Jack Murphy, President and CEO of BankNewport. Prior to joining BankNewport, Jack was President of Business Banking at Citizen’s Bank and has over 30 years’ experience in the banking industry.

President and CEO of BankNewport. Prior to joining BankNewport, Jack was President of Business Banking at Citizen’s Bank and has over 30 years’ experience in the banking industry. Liz Reilly, Regional Vice President for Ameritas Financial, NYC. President of The Newport Society Club. Holds an MBA from The University of Hartford, and a Finance degree from The University of Connecticut.

Regional Vice President for Ameritas Financial, NYC. President of The Newport Society Club. Holds an MBA from The University of Hartford, and a Finance degree from The University of Connecticut. Donald Sanders, Director, presenter and producer. Executive Artistic Director, Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts, Director of Theatrical Production for NYC’s Ensemble for the Romantic Century. Holds a BA from the University of Pennsylvania and an MFA from the Yale School of Drama.

Director, presenter and producer. Executive Artistic Director, Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts, Director of Theatrical Production for NYC’s Ensemble for the Romantic Century. Holds a BA from the University of Pennsylvania and an MFA from the Yale School of Drama. John Shehan, Interior/Architectural Designer; Color Consultant; Historic Restoration Specialist, Founder of Shehan & Estabrook Decorative Arts. Former Chair of Newport’s Historic District Commission.

Interior/Architectural Designer; Color Consultant; Historic Restoration Specialist, Founder of Shehan & Estabrook Decorative Arts. Former Chair of Newport’s Historic District Commission. Alison Vareika, Co-Owner, William Vareika Fine Arts Gallery. Aquidneck Land Trust, President 2003-05; Newport Art Museum 2001-2006; Trinity Repertory Company 2011-present; Rhode Island State Council on the Arts 2011-present.

Those serving on the Capital Campaign Leadership Team are Cratin, Henry, Bicho, Lewinstein, Colin Kane, Murphy, Cynthia Sinclair, Vareika, Drayton.