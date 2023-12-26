A 24-year-old Portsmouth man was taken into custody over the weekend and charged with disorderly conduct, Newport Police said Tuesday.

Matthew Clark was taken into custody on Saturday, December 23 at 1:38 am and charged with disorderly conduct.

Also arrested over the weekend were 25-year-old Kieve Nance and 18-year-old Justice Conner, whose addresses were withheld.

Nance was arrested at 4:10 am on Sunday, December 24, on charges of domestic disorderly conduct and domestic vandalism/malicious injury to property.

According to police, Conner was taken into custody on Saturday at 1:25 pm and charged with domestic disorderly conduct, domestic vandalism/malicious injury to a property, and domestic – simple assault/battery.

The Newport Police Department reported no arrests on Friday, December 22, and Monday, December 25.

All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.