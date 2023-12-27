The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority will run all of its fixed bus routes on a Sunday/holiday schedule on New Year’s Day, the agency announced Wednesday.

All RIPTA offices will be closed when the holiday, as well as flex service and paratransit services, will also not be available.

The RSide program, however, will operate on a holiday schedule, though its reservation line will not be staffed on New Year’s Day. According to RIPTA, passengers can still schedule a trip by calling 401-461-9760 before the holiday.

The agency noted that the RIDE program does not provide standing order trips (recurring service) on holiday days.

“If you need a ride on New Year’s Day, please call the RIde reservation line (401-461-9760) before the holiday to schedule a trip,” RIPTA said in a statement.

RIPTA Offices

All RIPTA offices will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Flex Service

Flex Service will not be available on New Year’s Day.

RIde Paratransit Program

The RIde Program will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday, January 1, 2024. The RIde reservation line will not be staffed on the holiday; however passengers can leave a detailed voicemail message to reserve trips for the next day. The RIde program does not provide standing order trips (recurring service) on RIPTA holidays. If you need a ride on New Year’s Day, please call the RIde reservation line (401-461-9760) before the holiday to schedule a trip.

For more information on schedules or other RIPTA services, please call 401-781-9400 or visit RIPTA.com.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.