Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this week, Monday, October 2 through Monday, October 9.
On the cruise ship schedule this week;
- Monday, Oct. 2 – Norwegian Escape
- Wednesday, Oct. 4 – Silver Shadow
- Thursday, Oct. 5. – MSC Meraviglia
- Friday, Oct. 6 – Silver Shadow
- Saturday, Oct.7 – Viking Mars
- Saturday, Oct.7 – Spirit of Discovery
- Sunday, Oct.8 – Emerald Princess
- Sunday, Oct. 8 – MS Seven Seas Mariner
- Monday, Oct.9 – Norwegian Escape
MONDAY, OCTOBER 2
Things To Do
- 11 am: Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation at Newport City Hall
- 4:30 pm: Newport/Middletown Girl Scout Registration Event at Newport YMCA
- 6 pm: Rea Frey with Vanessa Lillie – THE OTHER YEAR at Charter Books
- 7 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
- Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM at 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm
- Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Town Council at 6 pm
- Little Compton: Pension Committee at 9 am
- Middletown: Town Council at 5:30 pm
- Newport: School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Free Public Library at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Personnel Board at 5 pm
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3
Things To Do
- No events on the calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 4:30 pm, Project Magic Hour: Northeast Premiere at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Krous at 8 pm
- The Fifth Element: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Planning Board at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 11 am, Newport Beach Commission at 5 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Litter Committee at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee Safety Committee at 7 pm
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4
Things To Do
- 10 am: Arboretum Tour: Salt Marsh
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 6 pm: Zumba! at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- 7 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 7 pm: Gen Z and the Pandemic: A Lasting Impact
- 7 pm: Hops & Homes at Rejects Beer Co.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Origin of Evil at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Live Music & DJ at 8 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Andre Arsenault at 5:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
- Fort Adams: Fort Adams Foundation at 12 pm
- Jamestown: Jamestown Senior Services Committee at 6:30 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Housing Trust at 6 pm, Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 4 pm
- Newport: Newport Tree Commission at 5 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Melville Park Committee at 6 pm, Portsmouth Harbor Commission at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5
Puddingstone Music Series kicks off this week with two concerts
The concerts will combine performing and non-performing arts in an approachable 19th-century-style salon.
Things To Do
- Rogue Island Comedy Festival
- 5 pm: “Rock the Mansion” Gala at Eisenhower House
- 5:30 pm: Make New Friends: Girl Scouts at Middletown Public Library
- 5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6:30 pm: Puddingstone Music Series presents Jazz Meets Classics at Greenvale Vineyards
- 7 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Origin of Evil at 4:30 pm, Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Timmy Smith at 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: The Last Real Circus at 9 pm
- Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
- Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6
Things To Do
- Rogue Island Comedy Festival
- Bowen’s Wharf Columbus Day Sidewalk Sale
- 6 pm: Unleash the Whiskers: Whiskers Rebellion Beer Premiere – Rejects Beer Co. x Potter League at Rejects Beer Co.
- 7 pm: Vittorio Di Carlo in Concert at Green Valley Country Club
- 7:30 pm: Newport Classical Presents: Chad Hoopes and Anne-Marie McDermott in Concert at Newport Classical Recital Hall
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Flora And Son at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Chelley Knight and the Dope Things at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Brass Force at 8:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm
- Rusty’s Bar & Grille: Eric James at 6 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- Sunset Cove: Live music at 6 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste: John & Joanne at 7 pm
Local Government
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7
Mystic Folkways Music Festival returns to Mystic Seaport Museum October 7 – 8
Newport band Laden Valley is among the performers.
Family bike fun at two events on Aquidneck Island moved to October 7
Event moved from September 30 to October 7
Things To Do
- Rogue Island Comedy Festival
- Bowen’s Wharf Columbus Day Sidewalk Sale
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 9:30 am: Fall Visitors Weekend at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 12 pm: Dance of the Witches at Brick Market
- 1 pm: Apple Cider Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 1 pm: The Spirits of Island Cemetery: A Living History Walking Tour at Island Cemetery
- 2 pm: Newport Traffic Garden Grand Opening
- 4 pm: Newport Polo: Insperity Newport Cup at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 5 pm: Paint Ink Clay at DeBlois Gallery
- 6:30 pm: Puddingston Music Series presents Music By The Ocean, Art of Light at IYRS
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Outcry at 6:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music at 1 pm
- Johnny’s: Phoenix Avenue at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Flora And Son at 2 pm, Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 5 pm, 7 pm, and 9:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Motion Avenue at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: The Traveling Wanna B’s at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Saturday Afternoon Acoustic from 12:30 pm to 7 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Cee Cee & The Riders at 1 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- Sunset Cove: Live music at 6 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: A freaky Halloween party with freakQuencies and special guests! at 7 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8
Things To Do
- Rogue Island Comedy Festival
- Bowen’s Wharf Columbus Day Sidewalk Sale
- 7:30 am: 2023 Amica Newport Marathon & Half Marathon
- 8 am: Cars & Coffee — Salve Regina University
- 9:30 am: Fall Visitors Weekend at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 10 am: Parent Pack Walk at Fort Adams
- 12 pm: Blessing of the Animals at St. Mary’s Church
- 12 pm: Newport Rugby BBQ Fundraiser 2023 at Hibernian Hall
- 1 pm: Jimmy’s Saloon Reunion at Kempenaar’s Clambake Club
- 1 pm: Apple Cider Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2:30 pm: Newport Classical Community Concert: Kinan Azmeh’s CityBand at Newport Craft Brewing
- 3 pm: St Columba’s Concert Series presents the Narragansett Bay Chorus with special guest Shannon Corey
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
- Landing: Jim Devlin at 1 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Blue F.O.’s at 4 pm
- One Pelham East: Sunday Afternoon Acoustic
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Rejects Beer Co: Oktoberfest featuring live music from 2 pm to 7 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- Sunset Cove: Live music at 11 am & 3 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 9
Things To Do
Live Music & Entertainment
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm
- Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
