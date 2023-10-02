Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this week, Monday, October 2 through Monday, October 9.

On the cruise ship schedule this week;

Monday, Oct. 2 – Norwegian Escape

Wednesday, Oct. 4 – Silver Shadow

Thursday, Oct. 5. – MSC Meraviglia

Friday, Oct. 6 – Silver Shadow

Saturday, Oct.7 – Viking Mars

Saturday, Oct.7 – Spirit of Discovery

Sunday, Oct.8 – Emerald Princess

Sunday, Oct. 8 – MS Seven Seas Mariner

Monday, Oct.9 – Norwegian Escape

MONDAY, OCTOBER 2

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM at 7 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

Local Government

Jamestown: Town Council at 6 pm

Little Compton: Pension Committee at 9 am

Middletown: Town Council at 5:30 pm

Newport: School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Free Public Library at 7 pm

Tiverton: Personnel Board at 5 pm

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3

Things To Do

No events on the calendar.

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 4:30 pm, Project Magic Hour: Northeast Premiere at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Krous at 8 pm

The Fifth Element: Live music at 7 pm

Local Government

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Origin of Evil at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

One Pelham East: Live Music & DJ at 8 pm

Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Andre Arsenault at 5:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm

Local Government

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: The Origin of Evil at 4:30 pm, Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo at 7:30 pm

Landing: Timmy Smith at 7 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: The Last Real Circus at 9 pm

Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm

Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm

Local Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Flora And Son at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Chelley Knight and the Dope Things at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Brass Force at 8:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm

Rusty’s Bar & Grille: Eric James at 6 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm

Sunset Cove: Live music at 6 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste: John & Joanne at 7 pm

Local Government



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Outcry at 6:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music at 1 pm

Johnny’s: Phoenix Avenue at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Flora And Son at 2 pm, Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 5 pm, 7 pm, and 9:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Motion Avenue at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: The Traveling Wanna B’s at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 10 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Saturday Afternoon Acoustic from 12:30 pm to 7 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm

Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Cee Cee & The Riders at 1 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: Live music at 6 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: A freaky Halloween party with freakQuencies and special guests! at 7 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Diego’s Barrio Cantina: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 7 pm & 9 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm

Landing: Jim Devlin at 1 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Blue F.O.’s at 4 pm

One Pelham East: Sunday Afternoon Acoustic

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Rejects Beer Co: Oktoberfest featuring live music from 2 pm to 7 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Sean Rivers at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: Live music at 11 am & 3 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

Local Government