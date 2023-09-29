Rejects Beer Co. and the Potter League for Animals have announced the release of their creation, “Whiskers Rebellion,” a brew that’s as bold as it is compassionate.

This extraordinary beer brings together the artistry of brewing with the spirit of rebellion, all in the name of furry companions and philanthropy.

Potter League for Animals provided the following background on the beer and an event that will celebrate its launch;



A Collaboration with Heart: What sets “Whiskers Rebellion” apart is the collaboration between Rejects Beer Co. and the Potter League for Animals. This partnership embodies the spirit of community and compassion. For every can of “Whiskers Rebellion” sold, $1 will be generously donated to the Potter League for Animals, supporting their tireless efforts to care for and advocate on behalf of animals in need.

Unleash the Rebellion: The launch of “Whiskers Rebellion” promises an unforgettable evening of flavor, friendship, and philanthropy. Join us at Rejects Beer Co. on October 6 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM, for an event that celebrates the bond between humans and their furry companions. Bring your leashed dogs along to share in the festivities.

Taste and Enjoy: Indulge your taste buds with the delectable offerings from “B-Side Van Eats,” perfectly paired with the robust flavors of “Whiskers Rebellion.” This event promises music, a vibrant atmosphere, and an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of animals in need.

Available Until Supplies Last: Be sure to grab your 16oz cans of the “Whiskers Rebellion” 4-pack at the event, available for sale until supplies last. Can’t make it to the event? Don’t worry, these cans will continue to be available for purchase at Rejects Beer Co. until supplies last, ensuring that you can savor the rebellion at your leisure.

Beer Label Artistry: The label of “Whiskers Rebellion” is a testament to creativity and friendship. Designed by the talented Karyn Jimenez-Elliott, it captures the rebellious spirit and the love we hold for our furry friends.

Join the Rebellion: Be part of the movement that celebrates the love of craft beer and the welfare of animals. “Whiskers Rebellion” is not just a beer; it’s a toast to compassion.

Join the Potter League for Animals as they raise a glass, unleash the rebellion, and make a difference—one sip at a time!

Event Details:

Event: “Whiskers Rebellion” Beer Premiere Party

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Rejects Beer Co.

124 Aquidneck Avenue

Middletown, RI 02842

Admission: Free (well-behaved dogs welcome and must be leashed)