Mystic Seaport Museum will present Mystic Folkways, a music festival, curated in collaboration with Sean W. Spellman of Westerly Sound. The festival will take place on October 7 and 8 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm (music beginning at 12 p.m., see schedule below) and will feature over 25 performances from musicians all over the world.

This year’s festival continues the tradition of offering one of the most accessible multi-day music festivals in the United States. Attendees will have full access to the Museum, with overnight dockage available for boaters. The festival will also feature campus-wide programming centered around maritime tradition, offering music on three stages, as well as local food trucks, historic boat cruises, and much more.

“We’re excited to bring this event back again after a successful festival last year. The Museum is the perfect setting for an event of this type. Visitors can enjoy live music while exploring our grounds and savoring the fall backdrop along the Mystic River,” says Peter Armstrong, Museum president.

“I’m so excited to be able to work with Mystic Seaport Museum to present an affordable festival like this in such a historic and interesting location,” said Sean Spellman. “Bringing internationally respected artists to this area, together with some great local musicians is what I hope will inspire a more active music and arts community in this region, that is the goal of Westerly Sound.”

The performance lineup includes:

Saturday, October 7

Laden Valley 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.

Cactus Lee 1:25 – 1:55 p.m.

Tim Easton 2:10 – 2:50 p.m.

Twain 3:05 – 3:45 p.m.

Mike Nau 4:00 – 4:40 p.m.

Hailu Mergia 4:55 – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 8

Number One Babe 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.

Matt Costa 12:45 – 1:15 p.m.

Jenny O. 1:25 – 1:55 p.m.

Rahill 2:10 – 2:50 p.m.

Florry 3:05 – 3:45 pm

Spirit Family Reunion 4:00 – 4:40 p.m.

Whitney 5:10 – 6:10 p.m.

Tickets for Mystic Folkways are available for both one-day and two-day access. For more information and to purchase tickets visit here.