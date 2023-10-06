Your last chance to visit Save The Bay’s Exploration Center and Aquarium at Easton’s Beach before it permanently closes its doors to the public is this weekend! Saturday, October 7, and Monday, October 9 mark the final two days that they will accept general admission before beginning their move to Save The Bay’s Hamilton Family Aquarium at the Gateway Center in downtown Newport, opening this winter.
Save The Bay shared the following in a newsletter to supporters on Friday morning;
It’s not “goodbye,” it’s “see you down the road”
The Exploration Center and Aquarium’s last weekend at Easton’s Beach
Your last chance to visit Save The Bay’s Exploration Center and Aquarium before it permanently closes its doors to the public is this weekend! Saturday, October 7 and Monday, October 9 mark the final two days we will accept general admission before beginning our move to Save The Bay’s Hamilton Family Aquarium, opening this winter.
Save The Bay took management of the space in 2006, converting it into a fun, playful arena in which guests could come face-to-face with the animals and species that live in Narragansett Bay. By installing heat and air conditioning, we ensured that the location could support the education of both students and the public year-round.
In the time since we opened the Exploration Center and Aquarium, more than 275,000 guests have walked through our doors, and over 75,000 students have experienced formal educational programming at the site.
While we look forward to continuing the tradition of inspiring Bay stewardship in students of all ages at the new aquarium, we invite every member of our community to join us at the Exploration Center and Aquarium this weekend as we reflect on the space that started it all!
Of course, we couldn’t complete this Save The Bay chapter without extending our gratitude to the partners who supported our success at Easton’s Beach, especially: Newport Public Schools, the Newport County YMCA, the City of Newport, the MLK Community Center, the Salvation Army of Newport, Norman Bird Sanctuary, the Rose Island Lighthouse and Fort Hamilton Trust, Discover Newport, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the local fishing community, the Aquidneck Land Trust, the Audubon Society of Rhode Island, and the thousands of volunteers and interns who contributed to our operations.