Your last chance to visit Save The Bay’s Exploration Center and Aquarium at Easton’s Beach before it permanently closes its doors to the public is this weekend! Saturday, October 7, and Monday, October 9 mark the final two days that they will accept general admission before beginning their move to Save The Bay’s Hamilton Family Aquarium at the Gateway Center in downtown Newport, opening this winter.

Save The Bay shared the following in a newsletter to supporters on Friday morning;