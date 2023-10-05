Submitted by Bike Newport

Note – This event has been moved from Saturday, September 30 to Saturday, October 7 to Tuesday, October 10.

THIRD TIME’S THE CHARM! NEWPORT TRAFFIC GARDEN OPENING CELEBRATION MOVED TO TUESDAY OCTOBER 10th

(Newport, RI) NO MORE RAIN DELAYS mother nature will finally present Rhode Island’s FIRST Traffic Garden on TUESDAY OCTOBER 10th!

Join Bike Newport, partners, and special guests for the grand opening of this exciting and fun new community space – after school from 3:00-5:00pm, with the ribbon cutting at 3:30. The location is immediately adjacent to Miantonomi Park at 120 Hillside Avenue.

Everyone in the neighborhood has been watching the colorful progress and everyone’s been super patient while the paint dries – thanks to all! Finally, the weather has cooperated long enough to get it done and the sun promises to shine on this community celebration of a beautiful new public space.

Bring your kids, family and friends. Bike Newport will be there with educators, bike safety giveaways, snacks, and lots of good fun energy to introduce the community to safe cycling skills.

This scenic mini streetscape is just right for bikes—a bright, colorful, and exciting landscape for young riders. A Traffic Garden lets new bikers have fun learning and practicing their bicycling skills safely away from cars.

Be one of the first to ride this miniature streetscape complete with roads, sidewalk, crosswalk and roundabouts. Create core memories while you learn with family and friends how to safely navigate, signal, travel and master your bike! If you don’t have a bike, there will be some to borrow while you give it a go!

Thanks to the RI Department of Health, Grow Smart RI, and the Providence Streets Coalition for funding the Newport Traffic Garden and these fun events. The Traffic Garden is further supported by RIDOT Division of Highway Safety and generous members of our community. Because we all want bike riding to be safe, healthy, fun, and frequent!

The Newport Traffic Garden is the first in Rhode Island, and we’re pretty sure it won’t be the last – Here’s to many more bike playgrounds to help many more people get on bikes.

See you (for real this time!) On Tuesday!

More information at https://bikenewportri.org/ coming-soon-newport-traffic- garden/

11am-1pm: Grab your bikes and join the Middletown Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee and Bike Newport for bike fun at the basketball courts next to Middletown Public Library. Learn about the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee; get free helmets, bells and more safety equipment, and lots of giveaways. Fit your bikes and helmets, practice your bike safety skills, and learn how to be safe, predictable and visible as a bicyclist – so you can go more places and have even more fun on your bikes. Enjoy Del's Lemonade while you're there!

