The holiday weekend features all kinds of live music happening from fall festivals to dive bar jams. Check out a few top picks below in our weekly column “Six Picks Music.”

Friday: Recently nominated for Emerging Artist of the Year at the Americana Awards, Adeem the Artist is a courageous indie folk/country singer-songwriter. They’ve been heralded for their “examination of faith, sexual identity, and self-acceptance … while blending Appalachian musical influences and poetic flair with a healthy dose of comedic instinct.” Don’t miss this one at Askew in Providence beginning around 8PM with opener Jessye DeSilva. Click here for details.

Friday: Legendary singer-songwriter Tom Rush, a contemporary of Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne, and James Taylor, among others, returns to the area for a show at the Greenwich Odeum in Each Greenwich Friday night. Rush is well known for his show which is part music, part storytelling … yet equally compelling. Matt Nakoa opens at 8PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Providence-based GA-20 seem to be at the top of the blues music world, with top-selling albums, magazine cover spreads, and a live show that can kick anyone’s butt. Check out their uptempo mix of Chicago blues at the Knickerbocker Music Center in Westerly on Saturday night. The Carleans open around 8PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Speaking of top-shelf blues, Greg Sherrod certainly knows how to belt them out. Catch the Connecticut-based singer and his band at PVD’s best dive bar, Nick-a-Nees, on Saturday evening with R&B, rock, and soul classics and originals. Click here for details.

Saturday: Puddingstone Music Series is a new classical concert series premiering this weekend. The new ensemble CS4, headed by violinist Chase Spruill, will perform “Music By the Ocean, Art of Light” a new program that includes a New England Premiere at Newport’s historic IYRS Boat Restoration Hall. Click here for details.

Monday: The Providence Honk Fest (Pronk), held in Dexter Park is an “activist + outdoor justice + music+ arts festival” that features brass bands, percussion, musicians, performers, and artists whose goal is to reclaim the streets by occupying public space and pushing back on mainstream culture and consumerism. The day includes a celebration of Indigenous Peoples with music from local and national artists including Black Out Drum Squad, Detriot Party Marching Band, and Eastern Medicine Singers. Click here for details.