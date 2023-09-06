Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, September 6.
👉 Former White House aide Gabe Amo could become the first person of color to represent Rhode Island in Congress after his win Tuesday in the crowded Democratic primary for the state’s 1st Congressional District special election sent him on to the general election in the heavily Democratic state.
Amo will square off against Gerry Leonard, a U.S. Marine veteran and political newcomer who defeated fellow Republican candidate Terri Flynn, a former Middletown town council member, to win the GOP primary Tuesday.
What’sUpNewp has invited Amo and Leonard to join us today for a live virtual video conversation. Stay tuned to our website and social media for updates.
🆕 Bowen’s Wharf Company today announced that Bartlett S. Dunbar will be retiring this fall, after 54 years of unwavering dedication and visionary leadership. The company also announces current city manager Joseph Nicholson as the new CEO, stepping into the position effective October 15, 2023. In May, Nicholson announced that after 37 years with the city he would be stepping down effective September 15.
🆕 Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, September 6 at 1:30 pm.
During the conversation, we’ll discuss the new school year, and the latest on the Rogers High School construction project, and will answer viewer questions. Have a question for the Superintendent, leave them below!
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
- Tonight: Patchy fog before 11pm, then patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 7 mph.
- 7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: NW wind around 6 kt becoming SE in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: S wind around 6 kt becoming WSW after midnight. Patchy fog between 11 pm and midnight, then Patchy fog after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:16 am | Sunset: 7:10 pm | 12 hours and 54 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 1:15 am & 1:47 pm | Low tide at 6:10 am & 8:47 pm.
- Moon: Waning Gibbous. 21.2 days, 60% lighting.
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
- 4:15 pm to 5:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Music at Sunset: Concert Series 2023 at Blithewold Mansion
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Music At The Fort featuring. The Ravers at Fort Adams
- 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- 7:30 pm: Charter Books presents Why We Love Baseball with Joe Posnanski with Alex Edelman at The JPT
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Fort Adams Trust: Music at The Fort featuring The Ravers from 6 pm to 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 3 pm, Why We Love Baseball – A live conversation with Author Joe Posnanski & Alex Edelman at 7:30 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Andrew Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Planning Commission at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
- Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 10 am, Town Council at 6 pm, Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee at 4 pm
- Newport: Beach Commission at 5 pm, School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 5:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Melville Park Committee at 6 pm
- Tiverton: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7:30 pm
- See a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
- Thursday, Sept. 7: Seaborn Quest II & American Star
- Friday, Sept. 8: American Constitution
- Sunday, Sept. 10: Emerald Princess
