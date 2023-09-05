Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch log for Monday, September 4, through 7 am on Tuesday, September 5.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrest Log

At 2:30 am on Monday, September 4, Officer Cole arrested Sergio Martinez, age 29, of Worcester, Massachusetts, for license or permit required for carrying pistol.

At 11:00 am on Monday, September 4, Officer Vachon arrested Matthew Medeiros, age 57, of Exeter, Rhode Island, for Driving With Suspended/Revoked/Cancelled License 4th+ Offense.

At 10:34 pm on Monday, September 4, Officer Maggiacomo arrested Maria Smith, age 23, of Portland, Maine, for Disorderly Conduct and Felony Assault And/Or Battery.

At 10:57 pm on Monday, September 4, Officer Maggiacomo summoned/cited Ryan Paul, age 30, of North Providence, Rhode Island, for Disorderly Conduct and Simple Assault or Battery.

Dispatch Log

Read More From What'sUpNewp