Good Morning! Today is Friday, August 25, 2023.

🎬 Van Johnson, a popular Hollywood star in the ’40s and ’50s with such films as “30 Seconds over Tokyo,” “A Guy Named Joe” and “The Caine Mutiny,” was born in Newport on this day in 1916.

❤️ Newport’s Harbormaster’s Building at Perrotti Park is being named in honor of longtime Harbormaster Timothy J. Mills. City Councilors voted to approve the request made by the Local NEARI 840 executive team, of which Tim was a member, at their meeting on Wednesday.

👉 When entering the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport campus, most employees simply follow the roadways to their respective destinations, never really taking into account the names of the streets on which they are traveling. NUWC with more on street names – Street names at NUWC Division Newport’s honor the command’s historic inventors

🗳️ Rhode Island Voter Turnout: As of 4:30 pm on Thursday, 4,257 Rhode Islanders have already voted in the September 5 Special Primaries, according to the Secretary of State’s Voter Turnout Tracker. That’s approximately a 1.1% voter turnout thus far.

2,053 have voted by mail ballot and 2,204 by early in-person voting – including 903 in Newport County – 216 total votes in Newport, 220 in Portsmouth, 161 in Middletown, 150 in Jamestown, 110 in Tiverton, and 46 in Little Compton.

View a sample ballot, find your polling place, and read more about the upcoming elections here.

🎻 From bar bands to stadium shows, it’s another busy weekend on the local music scene. Here’s a preview of what’s out there in our weekly column, “Six Picks Music.”

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 a.m. High near 70. South wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Forecast: 7-Day Weather | 3-day Surf

Marine Forecast

Today: S wind 12 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Showers are likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind around 13 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:04 am | Sunset: 7:30 pm | 13 hours and 26 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:29 am & 3:01 pm | Low tide at 7:45 am & 9:33 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 7.9 days, 56% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Mark Flynn from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker from 1 pm to 4 pm, Loose Pockets from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am

Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers from 9:30 pm to 12 am

Narragansett Cafe: The Dick Clarks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

Officers’ Club Deck: Changes In Latitudes from 5:30 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Mike Hutchinson from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Draper from 8 pm to 11 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County today.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Friday, Aug. 25: American Eagle | Tuesday, Aug. 29: American Constitution | Thursday, Aug. 31: American Star & Caribbean Princess

