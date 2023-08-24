Meet your new best friend, Moira Rose – this week’s adoptable cat of the week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Moira Rose is a 15-year-old female Domestic Shorthair.

“Does Moira Rose’s name and stunning profile photo bring to mind visions of a former soap opera star in a sleek black wig or a voguish black fur hat? Would you possibly hope for a meow with an inexplicable accent?,” Potter League for Animals shares on their website.

Potter League continues, “Moira Rose is a loving and kind kitty, though she has difficulty expressing those feelings to others on occasion. She loves to play and explore and loves to sunbathe lavishly in the window. Moira Rose will dazzle you with her theatrical flair, confidence, and poise. While she is beyond her scene-stealing heyday onstage, she will still amuse you with her quirky persona”.

“Like her namesake, Moira Rose is looking for a doting home where she can receive the love and attention she deserves. She would love to be spoiled; the more dramatic and extravagant her stage backdrop, the better. If you are looking for an eccentric companion, Moira Rose is the perfect fit,” Potter League concludes.

If you are interested in this ravishing beauty, visit www.potterleague.org, give them a call at 401-846-8276, or go by their Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet her today.