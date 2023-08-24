From bar bands to stadium shows, it’s another busy weekend on the local music scene. Here’s a preview of what’s out there in our weekly column, “Six Picks Music.”

Friday: Head to one of South County’s best beach bars, the Ocean Mist, for Talking Heads tribute band Start Making Sense. Hear all your favorites from the edgy band that originally formed at RISD and went on to conquer the world. Music starts around 9PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Good seats are still available for Bruce Springsteen at Gillette Stadium this Saturday night. Although the event is not quite running close to the four hour shows that Springsteen did in his last Foxboro show in 2016, the Boss is reportedly ready to rock. Click here for details. Note: Tickets are also still available for Thursday’s show.

Sunday: The 9th annual Rhode Island Folk Festival is a family-friendly tradition at Crescent Park (formerly Rose Larisa Park) in East Providence. The free festival that begins at noon has music on three stages, a children’s tent, a songwriting workshop, food trucks, crafts vendors, and more. Performers include Burkina Yacouba, Alexis Lee, Dan Lily and the Keepers, Charlie Farren, and Mark Cutler. Click here for details.

Sunday: Enjoy a dose of rock and blues at The Updike Room at the Greenwich Hotel with the Shari Puorto Band Sunday beginning at 7PM. The LA-based singer-songwriter, who will be featuring local fave Doug Woolverton on trumpet, will knock your socks off. Click here for details.

Sunday: The Narrows Center Music Festival is another free event happening Sunday, taking place outdoors at the Tom Norton City Pier in Fall River. They’ve got a cool lineup including GA-20, Brian Dunne, and Ali McGuirk. Music begins at 4PM. Click here for details.

Sunday: Nimfest, the popular free series at the gazebo at King Park in Newport, presents the final show of the 2023 season on Sunday afternoon. Jam to the sounds of Newport’s own Chelly Knight and the Dope Things beginning around 3PM. Click here for details.