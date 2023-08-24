Charles H. Maitland, Jr., 74 of Portsmouth, passed away at home peacefully on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. He was the husband of Jacqueline (McGough) Maitland.

Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Charles H. and Angela (Kelly) Maitland.

Chuck graduated from Durfee High School and joined the U.S. Navy. His love and stories from his Navy career involved Australia and sea time on the USS Vogelgesang DD862. He retired as Chief Petty Officer in 1989. Upon retiring from the Navy, Chuck worked for the U.S. Postal Service and retired in 2019. Chuck loved golfing, smoking cigars, and fishing. The love for his wife, sons, grandchildren, and friends were evident to everyone. Chuck’s wittiness and humor will always be remembered.

In addition to his wife, he leaves their sons, Duane Maitland and his wife Deborah of Tiverton and Christian Maitland of Portsmouth.

He also leaves their grandchildren, Logan, Mackenzie, Rylie, Jackie, and Gavin.

Chuck is survived by his brother-in-law John McGough and his wife Mary of Swansea, MA, and his longtime friend Israel “Chico” Gomez.

Calling hours will be held Friday, August 25, 2023, from 4:00PM to 7:00PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 9:00AM in St. Lucy Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park.

