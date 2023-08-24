The Newport Police Department provided the following arrest reports and dispatch logs from Wednesday, August 23, through 7 am Wednesday, August 24.
What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Arrest Log
Wednesday, August 23
At 9:50 am, Officer Sherman took Luis Rosario, age 20, whose address was withheld, into custody for violation – no contact order.
At 12:10 pm, Detective Moseley arrested Christopher Ball, age 40, of Tiverton, for Possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V (except marijuana) <10 grams.
At 9:14 pm, Detective Coyle summoned/cited Leah Lopez, age 53, of Newport, for urinate, expectorate, or defecate in public.
Thursday, August 24
At 1:04 am, Officer Cavallaro arrested Lauren Ibbotson, age 37, whose address is listed as homeless, for willful trespass.