The Newport Police Department provided the following arrest reports and dispatch logs from Wednesday, August 23, through 7 am Wednesday, August 24.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrest Log

Wednesday, August 23

At 9:50 am, Officer Sherman took Luis Rosario, age 20, whose address was withheld, into custody for violation – no contact order.

At 12:10 pm, Detective Moseley arrested Christopher Ball, age 40, of Tiverton, for Possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V (except marijuana) <10 grams.

At 9:14 pm, Detective Coyle summoned/cited Leah Lopez, age 53, of Newport, for urinate, expectorate, or defecate in public.

Thursday, August 24

At 1:04 am, Officer Cavallaro arrested Lauren Ibbotson, age 37, whose address is listed as homeless, for willful trespass.

Dispatch Log

Press-Log-8-23-to-8-24Download

