The following are the most-read What’sUpNewp stories of the week, February 26 – March 4, 2023.

One

two

three

City of Newport launches online short-term rental map

Have you ever wondered if there’s a short-term rental on your street? Newport residents now have a new tool to determine whether short-term rentals are operating in their neighborhoods.

four

five

six

seven

eight

nine

ten