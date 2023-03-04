The following are the most-read What’sUpNewp stories of the week, February 26 – March 4, 2023.
One
Here’s how much snow has fallen across Rhode Island: Feb. 27 – 28
According to the report, Rhode Island has seen varying amounts of snowfall in different parts of the state.
two
Discover Newport announces 2023 Newport Burger Bender Champions
A Newport and a Tiverton restaurant took top honors for best burgers after this year’s Newport Burger Bender’s fierce 10-day competition.
three
City of Newport launches online short-term rental map
Have you ever wondered if there’s a short-term rental on your street? Newport residents now have a new tool to determine whether short-term rentals are operating in their neighborhoods.
four
Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade: Here’s what’s happening at bars and restaurants
What’sUpNewp’s running list of what’s happening before, during, and after the 2023 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
five
What Sold: 9 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Feb. 20 – 24)
Here’s a look at what homes changes hands last week in Newport County.
six
Newport residents set to save on electric rates with community aggregation program
Newport Community Electricity Launching May 2023 with Rate of 9.361 ¢/kWh for Residential Customers
seven
Rhode Island Energy customers To see a drop in electricity supply prices starting April 1
If approved, a typical residential customer using 500 kWh per month could see a price drop of more than 25 percent on the supply side of their bill if utilizing Rhode Island Energy’s Last Resort Service (LRS) price, Rhode Island Energy shares in a press release.
eight
Possible drug overdose suspected in two Middletown deaths
Two individuals were found dead at a residence on Prospect Avenue in Middletown on Tuesday evening.
nine
Rhode Island Craft Beer Week begins March 3 – We speak with Matt Gray of Ragged Island Brewing
Events running at breweries statewide March 3-12
ten
4Qs with Deanna J. Conheeny: President of the Board of Directors for the Museum of Newport Irish History on 46th Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month
Museum of Newport Irish History Leads Effort to Keep Irish Traditions Alive