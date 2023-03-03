Two individuals were found dead at a residence on Prospect Avenue in Middletown on Tuesday evening. Middletown Police Department and Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 5:30 pm.

Upon arrival at 222 Prospect Avenue, Middletown Police Department says that officers discovered the bodies of David Perry, aged 30, from Providence, and Jackee Dulin, aged 33, from Middletown. The bodies were found on the floor in a bedroom.

Both individuals were pronounced dead on the scene, and the initial investigation indicates a possible drug overdose.

The Middletown Police Department Detective Division is currently investigating the case and is seeking information from the public. Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Geoffrey Dellefratte at 401-846-1144 ext. 7034.