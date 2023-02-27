1096 East Main Road Middletown, RI 02842 Credit: Rhode Island Statewide MLS
Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Providence using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Providence from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.
Wondering if there’s a parking ban in your city or town in Rhode Island? Or wondering if a particular Rhode Island school, business, or service is canceled? Here’s a look at the latest updates in regards to parking bans and business closings and delays. The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the…
By ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press “The Exceptions: Nancy Hopkins, MIT, and the Fight for Women in Science,” by Kate Zernike (Scribner) Kate Zernike had been covering higher education at The Boston Globe for about six months when she was tipped off to a major story: the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was about to admit to…
On Sunday, March 12th at 2 pm, the Newport String Project will present a free community concert featuring its resident ensemble the Newport String Quartet, alongside the internationally acclaimed Apple Hill String Quartet in the stunning setting of Ochre Court at Salve Regina University. The concert will feature performances of works for strings that incorporate…
By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Maura Healey unveiled a sweeping $742 million tax relief proposal Monday that she said would provide savings for families, renters, seniors, farmers, commuters and others. The measures, which Healey announced during a visit to a YMCA in Lynn, also include proposed changes to the tax code…
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Three men have been sent to prison for their roles in a so-called grandparent scam that cheated more than a dozen Rhode Island residents between the ages of 79 and 94 out of more than $300,000 combined, federal prosecutors said. The defendants contacted the victims and pretended to be a relative…
Join What’sUpNewp from 4 pm to 6 pm on Friday, March 10th, the eve of the 2023 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, at Midtown Oyster Bar for our 6th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration! Once again, the celebration features a performance by the Ancient Order of Hibernian’s (AOH) Pipes & Drums and AOH Men’s Singers. For those of you…
A winter storm warning covered parts of the Northeast, including Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island, with heavy snow forecast for Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.
By RICK CALLAHAN and CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Parts of the Southern Plains counted the injured and surveyed the damage Monday after tornadoes and other powerful winds swept through, while some Michigan residents faced a fifth consecutive day without power following last week’s ice storm. In California, the National Weather Service said…
A spectacular evening of Celtic folk music with award-winning musicians will be held Friday, April 28, 2023, at 7:00 pm at The Casino Theatre to support Veterans and Gold Star families. Mary Pierce, an award-winning singer/songwriter of the band Women Folk and Narragansett resident, will be performing some of her original songs along with Patrick…
The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (“ACA”) and the LeRoy White Family Foundation are now accepting nominations for the inaugural LeRoy White Soul & Conscience Award. The $4,000 award will be given annually to a musician of any age or situation whose life and/or art contributes to and connects the community. Musicians may…
By popular demand, dinosaurs are roaring to life at Roger Williams Park Zoo this spring! Dinosaurs Among Us opens on April 7 and runs through August 13, 2023. Travel back 65 million years in this immersive, walk-through experience that transports visitors through a world of prehistoric wonder. Featuring nearly 60 life-size animatronic dinosaurs, this is one of…
Tyler Bernadyn
Born and raised in the Ocean State, Tyler is a Providence College graduate ('11) who proudly calls Newport home. A professional realtor by trade, he prides himself on building relationships and sharing his love for Rhode Island with others. He is an active member of the local community, a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp and is involved with a number of charitable causes. An avid traveler, you can find him exploring whenever possible. When he's not working, he enjoys golfing, boating, cooking, walking his dog Red and enjoying time with family and friends.
