Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.

12 Leal Terrace in Newport sold for $415,000 on February 24. This 924 sq. ft home has two beds and one bath. The home was originally listed for $439,900.

660 Thames Street in Newport sold for $1,505,000 on February 21. This 2,592 sq. ft home has six beds and three baths. This home was originally listed for $1,500,000.

Also, in Newport, 670 Thames Street sold for $500,000 on February 21. This 624 sq. ft home has two beds and two baths. This home was originally listed for $550,000.

1304 Fairway Drive in Middletown sold for $480,000 on February 24. This 2,003 sq. ft home has two beds and three baths. It was originally listed for $450,000.

Also, in Middletown, 1096 East Main Road sold for $750,000 on February 22. This 2,262 sq. ft home has three beds and three baths. This home was originally listed for $800,000.

25 Young Drive in Portsmouth sold for $555,000 on February 24. This 2,312 sq. ft home has three beds and three baths. It was originally listed for $499,000.

Also, in Portsmouth, 185 Leaner Avenue sold for $425,000 on February 24. This 1,056 sq. ft home has three beds and one bath. The home was originally listed for $399,000.

In Tiverton, 158 0 Hilton Street sold for $560,000 on February 23. This 1,563 sq. ft home has three beds and three baths. The home was originally listed for $599,000.

Also, in Tiverton, 2156 Main Road sold for $540,600 on February 22. This 1,008 sq. ft home has two beds and one bath. This home was originally listed for $540,600.