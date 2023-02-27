RI Craft Brewery Week begins this Friday. That means it’s time to celebrate the 35+ breweries around the state!
Dozens of events, from Cupcake Flight Pairings (Linesider, March 6) to PINTendo Games Night (Narragansett, March 11) are happening at participating breweries statewide between March 3-12, click here for the complete list.
To learn more about the festivities, we spoke with Matt Gray, President of the RI Brewers Guild and owner and co-founder with his wife Katie, of Ragged Island Brewing in Portsmouth.
“It’s our second year doing it, good to see it picking up, it’s grown a little bit,” Gray says of the week-plus-long celebration. “Last year was our first year organizing it as the Rhode Island Brewers Guild. It was an initiative that started the previous year, there was a lot of work behind the scenes getting everyone on the same page, including the breweries, the distributors, and all the bars and restaurants who participate.”
The RI Brewers Guild is “an association that has been around since about 2017,” says Gray. “It goes back to the original five founding members, the first five breweries in the state, now there are 37 breweries operating, 35 are members of the Rhode Island Brewers Guild.”
March is an especially good month to run the event as breweries are beginning to ramp up for the Spring and Summer seasons. “It’s a little slower time of the year for everybody so a good time to band together and promote together and get behind it. The vast majority of Rhode Island brewery guild members are hosting events,” adds Gray.
Gray shared that business at most breweries is back to pre-pandemic levels. As for his brewery, change has been dramatic. Ragged Island closed its small tasting room and moved to its current location, the farm in Portsmouth in 2021. “Things have certainly improved for us,” he notes. “In general, I think people are back into going out and enjoying local craft beer at the source where it’s made.”
For the celebration, Ragged Island is introducing a new beer in collaboration with Tilted Barn Brewery, described by Gray as “a wonderful farmhouse Saison that will be coming out with a little bit of cracked pepper and local honey.” Other highlights for the week include a chili cook-off at Linesider Brewery, a new event this year. “There’s a Saugy eating contest there as well. There will be two contests, one for brewery industry folks, another for the general public.”
Gray is also excited about the “Road Map” challenge, where you can use the RI Brewers Passport app to check in at the various breweries. “If you check in on the app we can track who’s participating and be able to choose a couple of winners, people who go to the most breweries during the entire week, which is really more than a week, as it includes two weekends. You can visit every brewery if you plan properly and use a designated driver, of course. Last year, I think three people completed the entire Rhode Island Brewery list in a week, which is very impressive,” shared Gray. “Rhode Island is probably the only state in the country where you can do that.”
Throughout March, a wide variety of events will be taking place to celebrate Irish heritage, culture, and history, thanks to the efforts of local organizations such as the Museum of Newport Irish History, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.
The 46th Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month is just around the corner, and the excitement is building in Newport. Throughout March, a wide variety of events will be taking place to celebrate Irish heritage, culture, and history, thanks to the efforts of local organizations such as the Museum of Newport Irish History, the Ancient Order…
EDsmart used data from the Department of Education to see which states’ colleges have the highest graduation rates.
College graduation rates vary widely from one state to another; while 60% of enrolled students graduate in New Hampshire, in South Dakota the same percentage of people drop out before earning a degree. There are several reasons why students may not complete their four-year education. Many experience social isolation, anxiety, or depression. These conditions are…
Unfortunately, some of the most memorable weather is almost always extreme and occasionally disastrous—the freakish cold, the violent wind, and the devastatingly dry.
Devastating hurricanes, destructive wildfires, deadly heat, and widespread droughts: If it feels like extreme weather events are happening more and more these days, it’s because they are. Almost 100% of scientists agree the cause of the growing barrage of natural disasters is human-made climate change. The last seven years are the hottest on record; hurricanes…
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed an executive order Monday creating a new panel tasked with advising the administration on ways to help support empowerment efforts in the state’s Black community.
By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed an executive order Monday creating a new panel tasked with advising the administration on ways to help support empowerment efforts in the state’s Black community. The 33-member Governor’s Advisory Council on Black Empowerment held its first closed-door meeting at the Statehouse on…
A bill to make Maine’s animal trespass law apply to cats swiftly ran up against opposition from cat lovers on Monday.
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A bill to make Maine’s animal trespass law apply to cats swiftly ran up against opposition from cat lovers on Monday. Herding cats, it turns out, may be simpler than getting people to agree on how to keep them from roaming and killing birds. Rep. Vicki Doudera took great pains to point…
A Newport and a Tiverton restaurant took top honors for best burgers after this year’s Newport Burger Bender’s fierce 10-day competition.
A Newport and a Tiverton restaurant took top honors for best burgers after this year’s Newport Burger Bender’s fierce 10-day competition. The first-place winners for each category: “This year was tremendous,” said Julie Grant, Discover Newport’s Digital Marketing Manager, and the contest’s organizer. “We had a record-breaking 56 burgers from 42 restaurants competing this year. And…
The City of Newport has issued a mandatory Parking Ban from 11 pm on Monday, February 27, through 12 pm on Tuesday, February 28, due to impending winter weather.
The City of Newport has issued a mandatory Parking Ban from 11 pm on Monday, February 27, through 12 pm on Tuesday, February 28, due to impending winter weather. To help facilitate the City’s snow removal efforts, Newport residents are being urged to take advantage of free parking at the Gateway Center, Mary Street, and Easton’s Beach parking lots…
Elinore N. (Maigler) Soares, 95, formerly of Newport, RI passed away peacefully at Dawn Hill Home for Rehabilitation and Health Care, Bristol, RI on Sunday, February 26, 2023. She was the wife of the late David J. Soares. Born in Newport, on December 11, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Gustav and Nora…
In today’s interview as part of our “4Qs with” series, Rosenberg reflected on this year’s event, which was returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Newport Winter Festival celebrated its 35th annual event from February 17 to 26, 2023, and Dave Rosenberg, Director of the Newport Winter Festival, was thrilled with the outcome. Fresh off the end of the festival, What’sUpNewp caught up with Rosenberg today for our “4Qs with” series. In the interview, Rosenberg reflected on this year’s…
As Rhode Island prepares for the first significant winter storm of the season, the McKee Administration is providing key updates and tips reminding Rhode Islanders how to stay safe.
As Rhode Island prepares for the first significant winter storm of the season, the McKee Administration is providing key updates and tips reminding Rhode Islanders how to stay safe. A winter storm warning is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday. The latest models predict that light snow will begin between 10:00 p.m. and midnight…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.
Ken Abrams
Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music, the arts and more for What'sUpNewp. He is also a contributor to Providence Monthly, SO RI, Hey Rhody and The Bay magazines.
Ken DJ's "The Kingston Coffeehouse," a roots/folk/rock radio show every Tuesday, 6-9 PM on WRIU 90.3 FM. He is a former educator in the Scituate, RI school system where he taught Social Studies for over 30 years.
Ken is presently on the board of the Rhode Island Folk Festival and Newport Live (formerly Common Fence Music), a non-profit that brings diverse musical acts to the Newport area.