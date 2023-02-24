Newport residents have a new tool to determine whether short-term rentals operate in their neighborhoods.

As part of its ongoing effort to minimize the impact of short-term rentals on the community, the City of Newport recently launched an online map of all registered short-term rentals in the City.

The map, which can be accessed at www.CityofNewport.com/STRMap draws on the City’s Short-Term Rental Database and includes hotels, inns, and other commercial enterprises, along with properties that are compliant with Newport’s short-term rental rules.

If you suspect a property is being operated as a short-term rental and it’s NOT on the map, please report the address through the City’s ReportIt Newport portal at www.CityofNewport.com/ReportIt.

Under the City’s Short-Term Rental rules, any property engaging in short-term rentals (with a rental duration of no more than 30 days) must register as a Transient Guest Facility with the City no later than May 31st of each calendar year. Registration with the State of Rhode Island’s Department of Business Regulation is also required.

More information about Short-Term Rentals, including a link to the City’s STR Map, can be found at www.CityofNewport.com/ShortTermRentals. To report a potential violation, visit www.CityofNewport.com/ReportIt.