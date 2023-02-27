A Newport and a Tiverton restaurant took top honors for best burgers after this year’s Newport Burger Bender’s fierce 10-day competition.
The first-place winners for each category:
Best Beef Burger: The Feast, The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar, Newport
Best Non-beef Burger: Salmon Banh Mi Burger, Boat House Waterfront Dining, Tiverton
“This year was tremendous,” said Julie Grant, Discover Newport’s Digital Marketing Manager, and the contest’s organizer. “We had a record-breaking 56 burgers from 42 restaurants competing this year. And the most people ever – 1,800 – voted for their favorite burger.”
The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar in Newport earned first place for best beef burger. The Mooring Sous Chef, Erica Costa, created The Feast; a half-pound Angus beef patty with Cacoila, port wine cheese spread, fried potato sticks, a sunny side egg and a red Portuguese hot pepper served on Portuguese pop bread.
“Truly the star of this burger is the Cacoila meat,” Costa said. “This is pork meat, which is heavily seasoned with a Portuguese marinade. It is then fully cooked until texturally it pulls apart.”
In the non-beef category, Boat House Waterfront Dining took first place for its Salmon Banh Mi Burger; a Gyoza salmon burger, with Asian BBQ sauce, pickled carrots, radish, jalapeño, cilantro, and sriracha mayo served on a toasted sesame bun.
The 2023 Newport Burger Bender contest ran between February 17 to 26. The winners receive a $500 prize, a featured listing for 12 months on DiscoverNewport.org, the coveted Newport Burger Bender trophy and lots of bragging rights.
The winners and praise from voters:
Best Beef Burger: The Feast, The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar
Arturo A, “It’s the best burger I ever had.”
Best Non-Beef Burger: Salmon Banh Mi Burger, Boat House Waterfront Dining
Susan E, “It was so good, I had it twice!”
Class of 2023 superlatives and praise from voters:
Most Social: Totty Pastrami, Caleb & Broad
Marci P, “I can’t stop thinking about it.”
Biggest Sweet Tooth: Vandessert Burger, The Dining Room at The Vanderbilt
The 46th Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month is just around the corner, and the excitement is building in Newport. Throughout March, a wide variety of events will be taking place to celebrate Irish heritage, culture, and history, thanks to the efforts of local organizations such as the Museum of Newport Irish History, the Ancient Order…
College graduation rates vary widely from one state to another; while 60% of enrolled students graduate in New Hampshire, in South Dakota the same percentage of people drop out before earning a degree. There are several reasons why students may not complete their four-year education. Many experience social isolation, anxiety, or depression. These conditions are…
Devastating hurricanes, destructive wildfires, deadly heat, and widespread droughts: If it feels like extreme weather events are happening more and more these days, it’s because they are. Almost 100% of scientists agree the cause of the growing barrage of natural disasters is human-made climate change. The last seven years are the hottest on record; hurricanes…
By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed an executive order Monday creating a new panel tasked with advising the administration on ways to help support empowerment efforts in the state’s Black community. The 33-member Governor’s Advisory Council on Black Empowerment held its first closed-door meeting at the Statehouse on…
RI Craft Brewery Week begins this Friday. That means it’s time to celebrate the 35+ breweries around the state! Dozens of events, from Cupcake Flight Pairings (Linesider, March 6) to PINTendo Games Night (Narragansett, March 11) are happening at participating breweries statewide between March 3-12, click here for the complete list. To learn more about…
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A bill to make Maine’s animal trespass law apply to cats swiftly ran up against opposition from cat lovers on Monday. Herding cats, it turns out, may be simpler than getting people to agree on how to keep them from roaming and killing birds. Rep. Vicki Doudera took great pains to point…
The City of Newport has issued a mandatory Parking Ban from 11 pm on Monday, February 27, through 12 pm on Tuesday, February 28, due to impending winter weather. To help facilitate the City’s snow removal efforts, Newport residents are being urged to take advantage of free parking at the Gateway Center, Mary Street, and Easton’s Beach parking lots…
Elinore N. (Maigler) Soares, 95, formerly of Newport, RI passed away peacefully at Dawn Hill Home for Rehabilitation and Health Care, Bristol, RI on Sunday, February 26, 2023. She was the wife of the late David J. Soares. Born in Newport, on December 11, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Gustav and Nora…
The Newport Winter Festival celebrated its 35th annual event from February 17 to 26, 2023, and Dave Rosenberg, Director of the Newport Winter Festival, was thrilled with the outcome. Fresh off the end of the festival, What’sUpNewp caught up with Rosenberg today for our “4Qs with” series. In the interview, Rosenberg reflected on this year’s…
As Rhode Island prepares for the first significant winter storm of the season, the McKee Administration is providing key updates and tips reminding Rhode Islanders how to stay safe. A winter storm warning is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday. The latest models predict that light snow will begin between 10:00 p.m. and midnight…
