Catch up on all the most popular What’sUpNewp stories of the week, Feb. 12 – 18! Over the last seven days, these stories received the most page views on WhatsUpNewp.com.

one

Former Newport Casino project remains in limbo

Delays caused by the city’s development of a Northend Plan, the pandemic and apparently an abundance of projects for Carpionato, have left the project in limbo.

Hailed as an exciting mixed-use development on the site of the former Newport Grand when Carpionato Group bought the property more than four years ago, the old casino still stands, vacant and surrounded by a vast parking lot that’s only inhabitants are an increasing number of weeds. Delays caused by the city’s development of a…

two

What Sold: 4 homes across Newport County changed hands last week

Newport County real estate transactions for the week of February 6 – 10, 2023.

Several homes were recently sold in Newport County, with data from Rhode Island Statewide MLS showing some notable sales. In Middletown, a single-family home at 670 Forest Park Avenue was recently sold for $129,000. The cozy home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 756 square feet of living space, and was initially listed for $140,000.…

three

Nine Newport-based hospitality workers named “Stars of the Industry” at the RI Hospitality Association’s 32nd Annual Awards Ceremony

Jacob Jasinski of The Chanler at Cliff Walk named a “Chef of the Year” in the “Hotel” Category at the RI Hospitality Association’s 32nd Annual Stars of the Industry Awards Ceremony

The RI Hospitality Association (RIHA) recently named Newport resident Jacob Jasinski, executive chef at The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport, as the 2022 recipient of the “Chef of the Year Award” in the “Hotel” Category at the 32nd Annual Stars of the Industry Awards Ceremony at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC). Jasinski’s culinary career began early in life. He was inspired by…

four

Malted Barley in Westerly announces closing

Providence location to remain open

In an open letter to the community published on Facebook, owners Colin and Stephanie Bennett announced that the Malted Barley in Westerly will be closing their doors for good on March 2, following a run in the downtown establishment that lasted a dozen years. Noting their pride in having provided so many quality products and…

five

Newport Police ID man found dead in portable toilet

The Newport Police Department on Wednesday released the name of the man who was found dead in a portable toilet on Monday.

The Newport Police Department on Wednesday released the name of the man who was found dead in a portable toilet on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Harry Alvarez, 48. A worker discovered Alvarez at a construction site located on Coddington Highway at John Chafee Boulevard. The police have not yet released any further…

six

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Jay Sweet and Dan Swain, Newport Festivals Foundation

The Newport Festivals Foundation, which produces the iconic Newport Folk Festival and legendary Newport Jazz Festival, is doing some iconic and legendary things of its own.

Jay Sweet and Dan Swain, the Executive Director and Development Director of Newport Festivals Foundation, joined What’sUpNewp today for a conversation about the Foundation, the Newport Folk Festival, Newport Jazz Festival, and more. You can listen to our conversation here, or watch and listen below. More About The Newport Festivals Foundation Newport Festivals Foundation is…

seven

Local artist Ry Smith wins Fernet-Branca Regional Coin Design Contest

The Fernet-Branca Coin Release Party is scheduled for February 20th at Giusto and will feature prizes, merchandise, Fernet-Branca inspired menu and cocktails, and your chance to win a limited coin designed by Ry Smith.

Ry Smith, the local artist known for his colorful murals and “hit shingles,” is celebrating winning Fernet Branca’s New England coin design contest with a coin release party at Giusto, where he is also a bartender.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ry Smith (@rysmithstuff) Smith’s design for the coin, which he…

eight

From St. Practice Day to Green Eggs & Ham: Newport’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities kick off this weekend

The events are set to take place from February 19 to March 11, 2023, and the committee promises to provide loads of entertainment and fun.

As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, the Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee has planned an array of events to raise funds and celebrate the festive occasion. The events are set to take place from February 19 to March 11, 2023, and the committee promises to provide loads of entertainment and fun. The first event on…

nine

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dave Rosenberg, Newport Winter Festival

Dave Rosenberg, organizer of the Newport Winter Festival, will join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

After taking a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Newport Winter Festival returns for its 35th edition from February 17-26, 2023. Dave Rosenberg, organizer of the Newport Winter Festival, will join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. During our discussion, Dave will chat with…

ten

Savor the Flavor: Newport Burger Bender Contest returns for its sixth year from Feb. 17 – 26

Dozens of restaurants across Newport and Bristol counties will offer almost 60 specialty burgers during the Sixth Annual Newport Burger Bender Contest that begins Friday.

The Newport Burger Bender Contest is back and better than ever! Over 60 specialty burgers will be offered this year by dozens of restaurants across Newport and Bristol counties. Now in its sixth year, the competition has drawn in chefs from all over the area, including Newport, Portsmouth, Bristol, Warren, Middletown, and Tiverton. The contest…

Read More From WUN

Double Trouble: Newport Playhouse to host auditions for ‘Run For Your Wife’

The play is a British farce that originally debuted in 1982 and will run from April 12 to May 24, 2023.

Exciting news for theatre enthusiasts in Newport, as the Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant, announced their upcoming auditions for the show “Run For Your Wife”. The play is a British farce that originally debuted in 1982 and will run from April 12 to May 24, 2023. The auditions will be held on Monday, February 27,…

Wheelchair tennis star Vergeer, pioneer Draney join Hall

Wheelchair star Esther Vergeer and quad division pioneer Rick Draney were announced as the International Tennis Hall of Fame inductees for the Class of 2023 on Saturday.

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Wheelchair star Esther Vergeer and quad division pioneer Rick Draney were announced as the International Tennis Hall of Fame inductees for the Class of 2023 on Saturday. It is the first time two people were elected in the same year in the Wheelchair Tennis Category, which appears on the Hall ballot…

‘Six Picks’ February school vacation week ideas for families

How to keep the kids busy this February vacation

Here’s our roundup of some fun family activities to do over the upcoming February vacation week. Keep the kids busy… and parents from going crazy … with these ideas for winter break. Go Speed Racer. Take the kids go-karting at RI Indoor Karting in Lincoln which features a 1/3 mile track and speeds up to 45MPH. (No worries…

Best TV shows of the last year, according to TV critics’ top 10 lists

Counting down from #29, here are the best TV shows of last year, according to TV critics’ top 10 lists.

Over the past year, TV lovers have had no shortage of new content to enjoy. Acclaimed series like “Derry Girls” and “Better Call Saul” aired their eagerly anticipated final seasons. Meanwhile, streaming juggernauts such as HBO’s “Euphoria” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things” returned after long, pandemic-induced hiatuses, plunging their characters into the life-or-death perils of high…

Fewer people are taking out mortgages as interest rates increase

The number of mortgages issued in the U.S. fell 62.3% in Q3 2022 compared to the same period the year before, according to Experian.

Americans are taking out fewer mortgage loans as interest rates increase, a reflection of buyer uncertainty amid rising inflation, higher interest rates, and concerns about economic slowdowns. And even as mortgage rates hover near highs not seen in 20 years, mortgage amounts have yet to fall back to pre-pandemic levels. Experian examined mortgage rate data…

US presidents who only served one term or less, ranked

Stacker analyzed how single-term U.S. presidents compare in the eyes of professional observers of the presidency, using C-SPAN’s June 2021 ranking of 44 U.S. presidents.

Research has found that the successes and failures of most presidents fade from public memory within 50 to 100 years after they leave the White House. This is especially true for the many bearded men of the 19th century, as some historians call them, who held the country’s highest office for one term or less.…

Visualizing solar power capacity across the US

With solar energy investment now top-of-mind for both government and private enterprise, Rocket Solar compiled data from the Energy Information Administration to analyze solar utility use and development and how it’s grown over the past 30 years.

When Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022, billions of dollars were appropriated and millions of acres were reserved for renewable energy expansion. This unprecedented investment—an estimated $369 billion for climate and energy funding—spurred private industry to get in on the action. Morningstar Direct, as reported by CNBC, found that upwards of $425…

Obituary: Ronald Arthur Levesque

May 14, 1948 – February 15, 2023

Ronald “Ron” Levesque, born in Fall River, MA on May 14, 1948, passed onto the next stage in his journey on February 15, 2023. Raised in Portsmouth, RI, he was a member of the first graduating class from Portsmouth High School and one of the school’s first football captains. Ronald was drafted into the United…

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport; Weather Forecast Marine Forecast

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

The following is the National Weather Service Surf Zone Forecast for Newport, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.