Hailed as an exciting mixed-use development on the site of the former Newport Grand when Carpionato Group bought the property more than four years ago, the old casino still stands, vacant and surrounded by a vast parking lot that’s only inhabitants are an increasing number of weeds. Delays caused by the city’s development of a…
Newport County real estate transactions for the week of February 6 – 10, 2023.
Several homes were recently sold in Newport County, with data from Rhode Island Statewide MLS showing some notable sales. In Middletown, a single-family home at 670 Forest Park Avenue was recently sold for $129,000. The cozy home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 756 square feet of living space, and was initially listed for $140,000.…
Jacob Jasinski of The Chanler at Cliff Walk named a “Chef of the Year” in the “Hotel” Category at the RI Hospitality Association’s 32nd Annual Stars of the Industry Awards Ceremony
The RI Hospitality Association (RIHA) recently named Newport resident Jacob Jasinski, executive chef at The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport, as the 2022 recipient of the “Chef of the Year Award” in the “Hotel” Category at the 32nd Annual Stars of the Industry Awards Ceremony at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC). Jasinski’s culinary career began early in life. He was inspired by…
In an open letter to the community published on Facebook, owners Colin and Stephanie Bennett announced that the Malted Barley in Westerly will be closing their doors for good on March 2, following a run in the downtown establishment that lasted a dozen years. Noting their pride in having provided so many quality products and…
The Newport Police Department on Wednesday released the name of the man who was found dead in a portable toilet on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Harry Alvarez, 48. A worker discovered Alvarez at a construction site located on Coddington Highway at John Chafee Boulevard. The police have not yet released any further…
The Newport Festivals Foundation, which produces the iconic Newport Folk Festival and legendary Newport Jazz Festival, is doing some iconic and legendary things of its own.
Jay Sweet and Dan Swain, the Executive Director and Development Director of Newport Festivals Foundation, joined What’sUpNewp today for a conversation about the Foundation, the Newport Folk Festival, Newport Jazz Festival, and more. You can listen to our conversation here, or watch and listen below. More About The Newport Festivals Foundation Newport Festivals Foundation is…
The Fernet-Branca Coin Release Party is scheduled for February 20th at Giusto and will feature prizes, merchandise, Fernet-Branca inspired menu and cocktails, and your chance to win a limited coin designed by Ry Smith.
Ry Smith, the local artist known for his colorful murals and “hit shingles,” is celebrating winning Fernet Branca’s New England coin design contest with a coin release party at Giusto, where he is also a bartender. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ry Smith (@rysmithstuff) Smith’s design for the coin, which he…
The events are set to take place from February 19 to March 11, 2023, and the committee promises to provide loads of entertainment and fun.
As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, the Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee has planned an array of events to raise funds and celebrate the festive occasion. The events are set to take place from February 19 to March 11, 2023, and the committee promises to provide loads of entertainment and fun. The first event on…
Dave Rosenberg, organizer of the Newport Winter Festival, will join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
After taking a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Newport Winter Festival returns for its 35th edition from February 17-26, 2023. Dave Rosenberg, organizer of the Newport Winter Festival, will join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. During our discussion, Dave will chat with…
Dozens of restaurants across Newport and Bristol counties will offer almost 60 specialty burgers during the Sixth Annual Newport Burger Bender Contest that begins Friday.
The Newport Burger Bender Contest is back and better than ever! Over 60 specialty burgers will be offered this year by dozens of restaurants across Newport and Bristol counties. Now in its sixth year, the competition has drawn in chefs from all over the area, including Newport, Portsmouth, Bristol, Warren, Middletown, and Tiverton. The contest…
The play is a British farce that originally debuted in 1982 and will run from April 12 to May 24, 2023.
Exciting news for theatre enthusiasts in Newport, as the Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant, announced their upcoming auditions for the show “Run For Your Wife”. The play is a British farce that originally debuted in 1982 and will run from April 12 to May 24, 2023. The auditions will be held on Monday, February 27,…
Wheelchair star Esther Vergeer and quad division pioneer Rick Draney were announced as the International Tennis Hall of Fame inductees for the Class of 2023 on Saturday.
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Wheelchair star Esther Vergeer and quad division pioneer Rick Draney were announced as the International Tennis Hall of Fame inductees for the Class of 2023 on Saturday. It is the first time two people were elected in the same year in the Wheelchair Tennis Category, which appears on the Hall ballot…
Here’s our roundup of some fun family activities to do over the upcoming February vacation week. Keep the kids busy… and parents from going crazy … with these ideas for winter break. Go Speed Racer. Take the kids go-karting at RI Indoor Karting in Lincoln which features a 1/3 mile track and speeds up to 45MPH. (No worries…
Counting down from #29, here are the best TV shows of last year, according to TV critics’ top 10 lists.
Over the past year, TV lovers have had no shortage of new content to enjoy. Acclaimed series like “Derry Girls” and “Better Call Saul” aired their eagerly anticipated final seasons. Meanwhile, streaming juggernauts such as HBO’s “Euphoria” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things” returned after long, pandemic-induced hiatuses, plunging their characters into the life-or-death perils of high…
The number of mortgages issued in the U.S. fell 62.3% in Q3 2022 compared to the same period the year before, according to Experian.
Americans are taking out fewer mortgage loans as interest rates increase, a reflection of buyer uncertainty amid rising inflation, higher interest rates, and concerns about economic slowdowns. And even as mortgage rates hover near highs not seen in 20 years, mortgage amounts have yet to fall back to pre-pandemic levels. Experian examined mortgage rate data…
Stacker analyzed how single-term U.S. presidents compare in the eyes of professional observers of the presidency, using C-SPAN’s June 2021 ranking of 44 U.S. presidents.
Research has found that the successes and failures of most presidents fade from public memory within 50 to 100 years after they leave the White House. This is especially true for the many bearded men of the 19th century, as some historians call them, who held the country’s highest office for one term or less.…
With solar energy investment now top-of-mind for both government and private enterprise, Rocket Solar compiled data from the Energy Information Administration to analyze solar utility use and development and how it’s grown over the past 30 years.
When Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022, billions of dollars were appropriated and millions of acres were reserved for renewable energy expansion. This unprecedented investment—an estimated $369 billion for climate and energy funding—spurred private industry to get in on the action. Morningstar Direct, as reported by CNBC, found that upwards of $425…
Ronald “Ron” Levesque, born in Fall River, MA on May 14, 1948, passed onto the next stage in his journey on February 15, 2023. Raised in Portsmouth, RI, he was a member of the first graduating class from Portsmouth High School and one of the school’s first football captains. Ronald was drafted into the United…