Delays caused by the city’s development of a Northend Plan, the pandemic and apparently an abundance of projects for Carpionato, have left the project in limbo.

Hailed as an exciting mixed-use development on the site of the former Newport Grand when Carpionato Group bought the property more than four years ago, the old casino still stands, vacant and surrounded by a vast parking lot that’s only inhabitants are an increasing number of weeds. Delays caused by the city’s development of a…