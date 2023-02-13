In an open letter to the community published on Facebook, owners Colin and Stephanie Bennett announced that the Malted Barley in Westerly will be closing their doors for good on March 2, following a run in the downtown establishment that lasted a dozen years.
Noting their pride in having provided so many quality products and experiences for patrons in the region, and visitors from afar; the post mentioned how happy they were for all the new businesses that have opened in the downtown area in recent months and years. The owners also mentioned their pride in being part of the fabric of the community by sponsoring events and fundraisers and being part of people’s most precious celebrations.
They also wish the best of luck to the opening of “The Goat,” a new sports-themed establishment, run by friends Jeff and Maria Pucci, and Michael and Daniela Joyce, asking locals to keep an eye open for details on that opening date and menu.
At the end of their message, they ask patrons to stop in for a “Barley fix” before the March 2 closing, especially to cash in any unused gift cards, although they do mention they will still be redeemable at their Providence location. Also, all merchandise will be on sale at 50 percent off until closing. The Malted Barley is located at 42 High St., Westerly.
The Summer Concert Series at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA has just gotten even hotter with the addition of two new shows. Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore will perform on Sunday, June 11, 2023 and Yachtley Crew, the Titans of Soft Rock, will make their debut on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Kip Moore, known for his…
The Buy Nothing Day Coat Exchange, Rhode Island’s largest statewide coat drive, is hosting its 3rd annual Spare a Pair Sock and Underwear Drive from now through April 1. In addition to collecting brand new, unopened socks and underwear for adults of all sizes and genders, the Coat Exchange is partnering with local nonprofit Red.Lined Period to collect menstrual products. Founded in 2020, Red.Lined.Period increases…
By ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writer MERIBEL, France (AP) — When Paula Moltzan finished second behind Mikaela Shiffrin for the U.S. ski team’s first 1-2 finish in a women’s World Cup slalom in more than half a century, it was easy to assume that her more successful teammate was her main inspiration. Actually, it’s another American skier who Moltzan…
Happy Monday after the Superbowl, everyone. I figured that y’all would want something light and heavy after all of the delicious wings, pizza, beer, nachos, and everything else greasy that you ate during the big game. Well, do I have the recipe for you. This is light, delicious, refreshing, and quite healthy. Let’s take a…
