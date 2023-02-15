The Newport Police Department on Wednesday released the name of the man who was found dead in a portable toilet on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Harry Alvarez, 48. A worker discovered Alvarez at a construction site located on Coddington Highway at John Chafee Boulevard.

The police have not yet released any further details on the matter, and the investigation is ongoing. It is unclear how long Mr. Alvarez had been in the portable toilet before he was found, and whether there were any signs of foul play.

As the investigation continues, more updates are expected to be released, and we will keep you updated on any further developments.

Further Reporting

ABC6: Newport police identify dead body found in porta-potty

ABC6: Dead body found in Newport porta-potty

WJAR: Police identify man found dead inside portable toilet in Newport

WPRI: Police ID man found dead in Newport

WPRI: Newport man found dead in portable toilet