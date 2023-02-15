The Newport Police Department on Wednesday released the name of the man who was found dead in a portable toilet on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Harry Alvarez, 48. A worker discovered Alvarez at a construction site located on Coddington Highway at John Chafee Boulevard.
The police have not yet released any further details on the matter, and the investigation is ongoing. It is unclear how long Mr. Alvarez had been in the portable toilet before he was found, and whether there were any signs of foul play.
As the investigation continues, more updates are expected to be released, and we will keep you updated on any further developments.
Chatfield, who is currently serving as the President of the Naval War College in Newport, has a distinguished career in the U.S. Navy and is expected to bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the NATO Military Committee.
The United States Department of Defense announced on Tuesday that President Biden has nominated Navy Rear Adm. Shoshana S. Chatfield for appointment to the grade of vice admiral and assignment as U.S. military representative to the NATO Military Committee in Brussels, Belgium. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III in a Flag Officer Announcement made…
The waters off New England, which are home to rare whales and most of the American lobster fishing industry, logged the second-warmest year on record last year.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The waters off New England, which are home to rare whales and most of the American lobster fishing industry, logged the second-warmest year on record last year. The Gulf of Maine, a body of water about the size of Indiana that touches Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Canada, is warming faster than the…
Newport Folk Festival veterans formerly known as Mandolin Orange
Roots/folk music fans should be looking west these days, at least as far as Westerly, RI. First up, keep an eye out for Watchhouse, coming to the United Theatre on March 2. (We’ll have previews of other shows scheduled there soon too!) The band consists of husband-wife team Andrew Marlin (vocals, mandolin, guitar, banjo) and…
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence using data from AAA.
Gas prices dipped lower this week compared to last, but drivers will still find prices remain above the levels they were a year ago. A gallon of regular gas was $3.42 on average Monday, February 13, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from…
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud.
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Feb. 3 to Feb. 10. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered.…
